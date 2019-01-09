Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 11-17

Friday
▪ Charlotte-based folk musician, author, playwright and activist Si Kahn worked with labor unions and community organizers for more than 35 years. With his 2014 folk musical “Mother Jones in Heaven,” he, director Alice Jankell and actress Vivian Tresbitt (“Breaking Bad,” “Longmire”) bring Mary Harris “Mother” Jones — one of the most important figures in labor and community organization history — to the stage. Jones’s example and efforts for workers’ rights remain relevant almost 90 years after her death. 8 p.m. (also performances nightly Thursdays to Saturdays through Jan. 26, with a 2 p.m. show Jan. 20). Warehouse Performing Arts Center, Cornelius. $25; $20 for students and seniors.
Saturday
▪ Carolina Voices and Lily Pad Haven (which provides safe houses for those escaping human trafficking) recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day with Silhouettes: Giving Voice to the Voiceless. The concert and variety show will feature poetry, dance, choral and solo performances, and benefits assistance programs for local survivors of human trafficking. 6 p.m. Booth Playhouse. $50-$200 (includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent auction).
▪ Now in its fifth year, the cross-disciplinary LadyfestCLT — co-hosted by Women’s Showcase and Goodyear Arts — features performance art and choreography from local female artists Audrey Baran, Sarah Council, Emily Cargill, Sarah Hayes Harkins, Camerin Watson, Reba Bowens, Luisa Martinez, Caitlyn Swett, Sarah Ingel and Megan Payne. 7:30 p.m. Camp North End. $15; $10 with the donation of a feminine product (includes beverages and an after-party).
▪ How’s this for timely? Comedian George Lopez brings his The Wall World Tour to town as the government shutdown over funding for the Southern border wall moves into its fourth week. Lopez will pontificate on Mexican culture and being Mexican-American in today’s United States as he brings levity to a weighty situation. 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium. $55.50-$65.50.
Sunday
▪ “Reign of the Supermen,” the all-star sequel to last summer’s “The Death of Superman,” gets a limited theatrical release following a screening of its predecessor. The double feature is adapted from DC Comics’ hit 1992/1993 series featuring Superman’s showdown with Doomsday. The follow-up picks up with four superheroes arriving in Metropolis to try to fill Superman’s red boots. The voice cast includes Jerry O’Connell, Rainn Wilson, Rebecca Romijn, Nathan Fillion, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore and Christopher Gorham. 12:55 p.m. (also 8 p.m. Monday). AMC Concord Mills 24 and Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22. $13.40.
▪ Ring of Honor Wrestling kicks of a two-month uptick in local pro-wrestling when it returns to Concord for ROH Reigns Supreme. Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein battles Jenny Rose in a street fight for the title, ROH champion Jay Lethal faces former champ Dalton Castle in a title match, and a six-man tag team match featuring Villain Enterprises vs. Silas Young and current tag team champs the Briscoes. Other matches include Flip Gordon vs. Hot Sauce Tracy Williams, and another six-man tag team match that pits N.C.’s own Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Luchasaurus and Delirious against current champs The Kingdom. It all leads to the much-anticipated G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden in April — a co-production with ROH and New Japan that’s been sold out for months. 7 p.m. Cabarrus Arena. $30-$40.
Tuesday
▪ Being a kid is hard enough, but imagine being the son of Poseidon and having burgeoning powers during those formative years. That’s Percy Jackson’s plight in “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” which brings the first book in Rick Riordan’s Camp Half Blood Chronicles to the stage. A kid-friendly tale originally written at the behest of Riordan’s son, the off-Broadway production echoes the book and film, which follows the fledgling hero and his friends on a quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods. 7:30 p.m. (also Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday). Knight Theater. $25-$84.50.
Wednesday
▪ Comedian/former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Kattan — who’s won laughs for characters ranging from car salesman Bob on ABC’s “The Middle” to Will Ferrell’s club-hopping, head-bobbing brother in the 1998 film “Night at the Roxbury” — makes a rare Charlotte stand-up appearance. 8 p.m. The Comedy Zone. $20-$25.
