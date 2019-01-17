Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 18-24

Friday
▪ The 16th Annual Legacy of Black Women Film Showcase — a short film festival and fundraiser for Deltas of Charlotte Foundation and its scholarship fund — celebrates female African-American filmmakers, actors, writers, producers and directors. It kicks off with a pre-show reception with vendors and refreshments at 6 p.m. McGlohon Theater. $30.
▪ 2019’s Jazz Room series kicks off with the Tenor Madness showcase, which features multiple performances by five masters of the tenor sax following in the clef notes of greats like John Coltrane, Stan Getz, Dexter Gordon and Lester Young. 6 and 8:15 p.m. (also 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday). Stage Door Theater. $14-$30.
▪ In honor of Martin Luther King Day, UNCC’s Department of Theatre presents Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson’s “How I Learned What I Learned.” The biographical one-man show (starring Wali Jamal) follows Wilson from his beginnings as a struggling writer to his completion of “The American Century Cycle,” a series of 10 plays covering 100 years of the African-American experience. 7:30 p.m. Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall. $18.
Saturday
▪ The Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the ideals of peace and equality that he championed with the MLK Holiday Parade. Floats, community groups, dance and step teams, marching bands, and other organizations will follow the parade route down Tryon Street from Ninth to Stonewall streets beginning at 10 a.m.
▪ Opera Carolina presents “Carmen,” which was controversial when it debuted in France in 1875 for its violence and its portrayal of its title character — a fiery and free-thinking Spanish gypsy — and nearly a century and a half later stands as one of the most famous operas of all-time. 8 p.m. (also 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. next Thursday). Belk Theater. $22-$157.
▪ Charlotte’s Pro Wrestling Xperience returns with a two-night, 16-man tournament: PWX X16. The event showcases a bevy of talented competitors — including Jason Cade, John Skyler, Ethan Case, Serpentico and Darius Lockhart — as well as the reunion of Impact Wrestling’s Caleb Konley and partner Zayne Riley (their Revolt will take on the Ugly Ducklings for the Tag Team Championship). 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cabarrus Arena. $20-$55, with add-on Queens of Combat tickets for $5-$20.
▪ The amusingly long-winded title says it all as Planet Improv and its resident troupe presents Happy Belated New Year 2019 Comedy Improv Musical Variety Extravaganza starring the Chuckleheads. The unscripted show mixes musical comedy, games and audience participation for a night big on laughs. A fundraising raffle for will follow the show. 8 p.m. Good Road Ciderworks. $10.
Monday
▪ More noteworthy MLK Day activities to commemorate the holiday: There’ll be a day-long schedule of speakers, exhibits, panel discussions, art workshops, tours, films and more at the Gantt Center’s MLK Celebration beginning at 9 a.m. ... CPCC’s Halton Theater will host Atrium Health’s Martin Luther King Jr. National Observance & CMS Arts Writing Contest Awards at 10 a.m.; the multi-media exhibit features spoken word, music, dance and visual art created by CMS students and inspired by Dr. King’s teachings. ... The MLK Jr. P.E.A.C.E. Invitational Basketball Showcase features eight high school basketball teams from both Carolinas at Second Ward School from 2-9 p.m.
Tuesday
▪ As its kickoff of Cult Movies in the Cave for 2019, Visart Video will host a screening of one of the ’80s more-bizarre movies — “The Peanut Butter Solution,” a 1985 supernatural comedy about two magic-making ghosts for whom peanut butter is the secret ingredient and a hirsute 11-year-old boy for whom magic goes all wrong. 8 p.m. Free, although donations will be accepted.
Wednesday
▪ Legacy Theatre presents “Blood Ties,” a play about familial bonds and long-harbored secrets that emerge when three estranged siblings reunite after their father’s death — only to stumble on their mother’s diary, which turns out to be full of secrets that can build or break their bond. 7:30 p.m. (also Jan. 24-25, and 2:30 and 8 p.m Jan. 26. Duke Energy Theater. $18-$21.
