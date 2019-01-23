Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Jan. 25-31

Friday
▪ If a home or garden renovation is in your near future, the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show features exhibitors showcasing the latest products while experts can give input on your ideas (bring photos and notes). There’ll also be workshops, celebrity guests, kids’ activities and more. 2-6 p.m. (also 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday). Cabarrus Arena. $7.
▪ Spider-Man, Captain America and a host of other heroes (and villans) are swinging into Charlotte for “Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes,” a live-action stunt show that employs martial arts, motorcycle stunts, aerial work, 3D video-projection mapping, pyrotechnics and special effects. 7 p.m. (also 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday). Spectrum Center. $20-$130.
▪ Charlotte Ballet’s always-daring Innovative Works series puts a fresh spin on the bard with Shakespeare Reinvented: A New Take on the Works of William Shakespeare through Contemporary Dance, a collection of collaborative explorations of “Macbeth,” “Romeo and Juliet” and others. 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday and various performances through Feb. 16). Center for Dance. $25-$80.
▪ Shen Yun — the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company — presents its latest touring production, which combines traditional dance with patented stage effects, scenery and original music for an other-worldly journey that takes audiences through 5,000 years of Chinese art and culture. 7:30 p.m. (also 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday). Belk Theater. $80-$150.
▪ Pianist Lukas Vondracek returns to the Charlotte Symphony for a performance of Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto as part of a Charlotte Symphony: Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances program that also includes an orchestral foxtrot from contemporary composer John Adams and Rachmaninoff's final work, “Symphonic Dances.” 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday). Knight Theater. $19-$88.
Saturday
▪ Charlotte’s massive three-day Heroes Con may five months away, but cosplayers, comic book fans, and art and toy collectors don’t have to wait until June to geek out. is Heroes’ smaller (if not younger) cousin where the medium that started it all – comics – is the main focus. There’s still vendors, costumes, and guest comic creators, writers, and illustrators. This year’s guests include
“Bitter Root” creators Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene, “Black Panther” revival artist Brian Stelfreeze and “Spider-Gwen” creator Jason Latour are among the award-winning artists and writers booked for Charlotte Mini-Con. Not to be confused with June’s larger Heroes Con, it’s still a mini-mecca for comic book fans, art and toy collectors and cosplayers. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Grady Cole Center. $5.
▪ Audiences weigh in on the laughs with “Showtime at the Apollo”-style judging as ten comedians compete for a $200 cash prize in a live tournament during The Comic Strip Experience Vol. 9, which follows a live taping of host Jiwan Kapp’s “No Cappin’” podcast. A red carpet reception begins at 7 p.m. with the podcast taping at 7:30. Tate Hall in the Overcash Building at CPCC. $25-$35.
Sunday
▪ The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with global screenings of “Who Will Write Our History,” a documentary about people who secretly archived Nazi atrocities in the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. 2 p.m. Queens University’s Stan Greenspon Center for Peace & Social Justice. Free (email tarneyd@queens.edu to reserve a seat).
Tuesday
▪ Twenty years after her Living Proof: The Farewell Tour dazzled Charlotte Coliseum, the long goodbye continues for Cher with the “Here We Go Again Tour.” The 72-year-old breaks out the wigs, sequins, feathers and Swarovski crystals to bring Vegas-style production to the stage following 2018’s “Mamma Mia 2” and her album of Abba covers. 7:30 p.m. $29.95-$349.50. Spectrum Center.
▪ A three-course vegan meal and classic science-fiction may seem an odd couple, but it’s an unlikely combination that works thanks to chefs Julia Simon and Sarah Whittlesey of Nourish and Little Sey Salt Cures, respectively. Their vegan pop-up Dinner + a Show returns to Plaza-Midwood for a screening of the original “Blade Runner.” Costumes are encouraged. 7:30 p.m. Petra’s. $20.
