Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 1-7

Friday
▪ New Japan Pro Wrestling — which airs on AXS TV and is the most popular promotion outside the U.S. — makes its East Coast live debut with NJPW: The New Beginning USA. The current card features Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb, second-generation wrestlers David Finlay and Davey Boy Smith Jr., a U.S. title match between Juice Robinson and Beretta, and familiar faces Tracer X, Colt Cabana and John Skyler. Tickets initially sold out in hours, but a handful of balcony seats are available. 7:30 p.m. Grady Cole Center. $30.
▪ Comedian Joel McHale endeared himself to audiences as the snide host of the E! Network’s “Talk Soup” before starring in the cult-hit sitcom “Community.” He has numerous projects slated for 2019, but first he’ll bring his aloof-yet-relatable standup to The Comedy Zone. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $30.
▪ Across town at Ovens Auditorium, the all-star Festival of Laughs will feature veteran actor and comedian George Wallace (“Batman Forever,” “Postcards from the Edge,” “Seinfeld”); one of the Queens of Comedy, Sommore (“Friday After Next”); actor, comedian and radio host Earthquake; and fellow “Everybody Hates Chris” alum Tony Rock (Chris Rock’s real life brother). 8 p.m. $54-$77.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ The Harlem Renaissance is the setting for Theatre Charlotte’s latest production, “Ain’t Misbehavin,” a Tony Award-winning tribute to Cotton Club-era jazz and the creativity and culture it fostered, backed by pianist Fats Waller’s music. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (with performances through Feb. 17). $28.
Saturday
▪ Although its Holiday Edition was cancelled due to the snow, Midwood Market: Valentine’s Edition brings more than 50 vendors to the Commonwealth Avenue block between The Plaza and Gordon Street in Plaza Midwood. The pop-up marketplace will be loaded with vintage finds, handmade goods, art, crafts and other assorted gifts fit for your sweetheart. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
▪ The Tosco Music Party kicks off its 31st year of musical variety showcases with its winter installment, which features the return of Hawaiian slack-key guitarist Patrick Landeza, Grammy-winning songwriters Don Henry and Jon Vezner (who perform as the DonJuans), Ellis Paul, Chatham Rabbits and Charlotte vocalist Mercury Carter. 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater. $19-$34.50.
Sunday
▪ Twenty-five local and regional musicians gather to premiere five new chamber music pieces during “Of a Simple Sound: Immersive Chamber Music at Goodyear Arts,” a free interactive concert co-presented by To Be Sure (aka percussionist and marimba player Nathan Matthews). The audience is encouraged to move around and explore the space during the show, organizers say, to break down the wall between performer and patron. 6:30 p.m. Camp North End. Donations accepted.
▪ Judy Garland’s timeless voice, the terrifying green-skinned witch, evil flying monkeys, and a village full of munchkins — they all come to life on the big screen as the 1939 MGM classic “The Wizard of Oz” returns to theaters for its 80th anniversary. 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Regal Stonecrest 22 at Piper Glen and AMC Concord Mills 24. $13.40.
Tuesday
▪ Observer food writer Kathleen Purvis will dish on the history of whiskey running and moonshine stills with an assist from George Smith of Copper Barrel Distillery during “New South for the New Southerner: Distilling the South” (which borrows from the title of her new book “Distilling the South”). The event includes a buffet dinner from Mert’s Heart & Soul. 6 p.m. Levine Museum of the New South. $20.
Comments