Your guide to celebrity parties during NBA All-Star Weekend

Charlotte bars, restaurants and other nightlife venues will host numerous celebrity parties and other events during NBA All-Star Game Weekend starting next Thursday. Some have tickets available to the public, while others are private affairs. They include:

‘NBA All Star Welcome to Charlotte! Hosted by Anthony Hamilton’

Charlotte-born R&B-soul singer Anthony Hamilton, who will sing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, will host this unofficial kickoff party to NBA All-Star Weekend.

The event, for “progressive professionals” 25 and older, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Stats Restaurant & Bar, 3425 David Cox Road in north Charlotte. DJ Shaun Nyce will orchestrate the music.

Tickets are $30 to $1,000 and are available at www.statscharlotte.com/events .

Courtesy of Anthony Hamilton

‘Ball-B-Q’ with DJ performance by Snoop Dogg





A DJ performance by rapper Snoop Dogg highlights the second annual private Levi’s Ball-B-Q that is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Heist Brewery, 2909 N. Davidson St.

Entertainer Snoop Dogg dabs after speaking with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. during a 2016 media availability session. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

‘Rookie USA Fashion Show’





The private show is 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St.

The show features children of current and former NBA, NFL and MLB players, including Tiki Barber, Chris Paul, Victor Cruz, Jayson Tatum, Carlos Beltran, current Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen, Kyle Love and Captain Munnerlyn and former Panthers Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is shown during a three-day minicamp in June 2018. Davis’s children, Skyy, Denim, Thomas Jr. and Mattie will participate in the private Rookie USA Fashion Show on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Founders Hall in uptown Charlotte during NBA All-Star Weekend. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Floyd Mayweather’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Go-Kart Challenge

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and his lifestyle brand, The Money Team, will host this family friendly event at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Victory Lane Indoor Karting, 2330 Tipton Drive.

Each area of the facility will have a different music genre and “A-list” celebrities. Celebrities and guest DJs are to be announced.

Spectator tickets are $40. License-2-Drive VIP tickets that include VIP line and red carpet access and unlimited rides and races against celebrities are $60. All-access VIP and after-party tickets cost $100. Get ticket at https://bit.ly/2MTsPMz.

‘Welcome to Charlotte with Kid Capri’

Peter Thomas, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Charlotte club owner, will host this All-Star weekend celebration featuring DJ Kid Capri and DJ Daddy D

The event is 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at ClubOne, 950 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets are $50 to $75 and are available at https://bit.ly/2ROT2g2.

‘Welcome to Charlotte Block Party’

Boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather and The Money Team, Mayweather’s lifestyle brand, will host this four-club party in SouthEnd Station.

The party begins at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, and ends at 3 a.m. Friday, at 200 E. Bland St.

Venues include Slate, Oak Room, American Pub and Hot Taco, each with a different music genre and “A-list” celebrities to be named.

General admission tickets are $50 and $100 and are available at https://bit.ly/2taBaTd.

‘LaDiDaDi All-Star Day Party’

Rapper Doug E. Fresh is scheduled to appear at this party that will be along a strip of venues that include the Oak Room, Slate, Hot Taco and All-American Pub, 200 E. Bland St. A go-go band will perform.

Tickets are $50 to $2,000, and are available at https://bit.ly/2tcA1dN.

‘All-Star Weekend Party @ The Rabbit Hole’

Charlotte rapper Deniro Farrar is featured at this party at the Rabbit Hole, 1801 Commonwealth Ave.

The party begins at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, and ends at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $17 to $45 and are available at https://bit.ly/2tekJFu .

‘All-Star Brunch Party’

DJ Phat Boi will provide the music for this party hosted by Sports One Bar & Lounge, 521 N. College St., 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. See the menue at http://sportsoneclt.com/brunch.

‘All-Star Friday Party Bar Crawl’

Screen grab of promotional poster

DJ Kool, DJ Chuck Chillout, DJ Red Alert and DJ Flex headline this three-parties-one-price event from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at World of Beer, Empire and Wild Wing Cafe in the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

Tickets are $20 to $30, and you can get them at https://bit.ly/2MWHx5t.

‘Day Dreaming Party’

Rapper Fabolous and former NBA great Allen Iverson highlight this party 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Ink n Ivy, 225 S. Church St., Charlotte. Tickets are $120 at https://bit.ly/2Dk1q2b.

‘Nike and Jordan Brand Pop-Up Shop’

The Mint Museum Uptown Store, at Levine Center for the Arts, 500 S. Tryon St., will transform into a Nike and Jordan Brand Pop-Up Shop Feb. 14-17.

Nike and Jordan Brand rented all Mint Museum Uptown event spaces in February to host events for NBA team owners, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, other guests and for the public.

Details are at https://mintmuseum.org.





‘Jack Daniel’s Art, Beats + Lyrics’ exhibit

The traveling art exhibit will be on display from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 15, at the Grady Cole Center, 310 N. Kings Drive.

Admission is free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/2DXE9UZ

Jack Daniel's

‘NBA All-Star at Epicentre’

The NBA’s events website bills this as the “premiere fan destination” during NBA All-Star Game Weekend.

The free event features player appearances, an NBA retail store, art and memorabilia displays, apparel customization, panel discussions and NBA Crossover, which showcases “the convergence of the NBA and pop culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game,” according to the NBA events website.

NBA All-Star at Epicentre runs from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at the Epicentre, 210 E. Trade St.

Registration is required at www.NBAevents.com.

‘Answer Day Party hosted by Allen Iverson’

Iverson will host this party from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Oak Room and Slate, 200 E. Bland St.

General admission is $40 and VIP Skip Line tickets are $60. Get them at https://bit.ly/2I2uWPk.

Eventbrite promotional poster

‘The Crossover’ featuring Rick Ross

Rapper Rick Ross will highlight this private event 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in Founders Hall, 100 N. Tryon St. Celebrity DJs are also scheduled to appear

Rick Ross attends last year’s Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The rapper reportedly has been hospitalized in the Miami area with a heart attack. Marcus Yam TNS

NBA players at Vida Cantina

NBA player meet-and-greets are among the public events planned at Vida Mexican Kitchen y Cantina, 210 E. Trade St. in the Epicentre

The events are scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, and Sunday, Feb. 17.

Atlanta Hawks teammates John Collins and Trae Young will be on site Saturday afternoon. Other player appearances to be announced.

Vida also will host a private Dress Like a Pro VIP All-Star Weekend Kick-off Party 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, featuring Orlando Magic rookie center Mo Bamba.

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) goes up to the basket while being covered by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) in a game at ther Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Dec. 31, 2018. Bamba is scheduled to appear at a private Dress Like a Pro VIP All-Star Weekend Kick-off Party 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Vida Mexican Kitchen y Cantina, 210 E. Trade St. in the Epicentre. Jason E. Miczek AP

‘Valentines Day: Sip, Paint & Comedy’





Easels, paint, brush and canvas are provided as you sip drinks and paint while watching five NC comedians go against five SC comedians in “The Comic Strip Experience: NC vs. SC.”

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Majestique Center, 5309 E. Independence Blvd..

A $25 admission ticket includes a buffet, massages and raffle tickets, and is available at https://bit.ly/2MS3YIY.

‘ReDefine Black Tie All-Star Saturday Night!’

Put your swag on and dress competitively for this gathering scheduled for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St. Tickets are $25 to $50 general admission. Get them at https://bit.ly/2DoqpRV.

Charita Coleman of Charlotte dances to the music of Quentin Talley and The Soul Providers at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture on Monday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

All-Star Sneaker Summit

The 7th annual celebration of basketball and sneaker culture is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17-19 on the rooftop pavilion of the Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 S. Tryon St.

Buy, sell, trade, browse and discuss rare and collectible footwear, clothing and accessories.

Admission is $25. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2WQv8EU.

‘DMX & Kid Capri Live All-Star Sunday Night Finale’

Rapper DMX and DJ Kid Capri highlight this NBA All-Star Game night event 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Fitzgerald’s, 201 E. 5th St.

Early-bird general admission is $60, and early-bird skip line admission is $100.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2WLf2MN.

‘Gucci Mane All Star Weekend Trap Gala Grand Finale’

Rapper Gucci Mane highlights this NBA All-Star Weekend wrap-up celebrity event, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Ink n Ivy, 222 S. Church St. General admission tickets are $60 to $85. Get them at https://bit.ly/2MVU0GH.





