Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 8-14

Friday
▪ Love, lust and legend are in the air as Charlotte Symphony presents Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov and Don Juan by Strauss, two seductive orchestral pieces based on timeless stories that pair well with a Valentine’s Day theme. Christopher Warren-Green conducts the program, which also includes Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel: Prelude. 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday). Belk Theater. $19-$88.
▪ Once a Florida State frat boy, comedian Bert Kreischer is now using his “Body Shots Tour” to ruminate on reconciling his wild ways with acting like a responsible adult and father of two girls. In addition to stand-up, he hosts a podcast (called “Bertcast”) that sees him chatting up fellow comedians like Brian Regan and Chris Distefano. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Knight Theater. $34.50; $150 for VIP.
Saturday
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
▪ Historic Rural Hill hosts An Argentinian Wine Dinner and fundraiser for the Huntersville farm featuring a feast cooked over hot coals by award-winning author and chef Dan Huntley. The international food guru will build a menu around a mixed Argentine grill of beef tenderloin, skirt steak, spatchcock grilled chickens and leg of lambs. La Puerta wines will also be featured. 3-6:30 p.m. $65.
▪ Local juicery Viva Raw and 7th Street Public Market are co-hosting their first Wellness Fair, which will see businesses based inside the latter teaming up with other local vendors to promote healthy fare, products and information — from yoga classes and massage therapy to tonics and vegan food samples. Raffles will benefit 7th Street Public Market and The Humane League. 4-9 p.m. Free.
Sunday
▪ Just in time for Valentine’s Day, star-crossed lovers Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) cha-cha-cha back into movie houses — to the beat of one of the most popular soundtracks of the ’80s — for a theatrical encore of 1987’s musical drama “Dirty Dancing.” 4 p.m. (also 7 p.m. Tuesday). Regal Stonecrest Piper Glen 22, AMC Concord Mills 24 and Tinseltown Salisbury. $13.38.
Monday
▪ Local musician Jamelia Ptah stars as an aging, “has-been, never-really-was” opera singer in her one-woman comedy musical revue, “Bubba Moo Diaries.” The show, which Ptah also wrote, alternates between operatic arias and humorous recollections from the early days of her career in New York. 7 p.m. C3 Lab. $10. (She’ll also perform the show at Free Range Brewing March 18.)
Tuesday
▪ Already a winner at the Golden Globes, Alfonso Cuaron’s Academy Award-nominated film “Roma” receives a one-night theatrical screening courtesy of the Charlotte Film Society. The partly autobiographical story focuses on a Mexican family’s live-in housekeeper during a particularly tumultuous political time in early-’70s Mexico. 7:30 p.m. Ayrsley Grand Cinema. $12 ($9 for CFS members).
▪ Dilworth’s The Queen & Glass hosts the second event in its Guest Chef Dinner Series with the restaurant’s own star mixologist Bob Peters teaming up with 5Church co-owner and executive chef Jamie Lynch to create a four-course meal paired with five creative libations. Peters is often considered Charlotte’s best bartender and Lynch is a former contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef.” 7 p.m. $100.
Thursday
▪ A favorite of filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy, comedian Adam Ray has worked with both on films like “Spy,” “The Heat” and the 2016 “Ghostbusters” remake (he voiced Slimer). He’s hosting a Valentine’s Day stand-up set the night before suiting up at Bojangles’ Coliseum to play for the away team at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. 8 p.m. The Comedy Zone. $20-$30.
Comments