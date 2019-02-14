Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 15-21

Friday
▪ In Charlotte Off-Broadway’s production of Lauren Gunderson’s revenge comedy “Exit, Pursued By A Bear,” a put-upon wife plans to feed her husband to a bear after forcing him to watch her reenact scenes from their strained marriage. 8 p.m. (also Saturday, 7:30 p.m. next Thursday and 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23). Warehouse Performing Arts Center, Cornelius. $25; $20 students and seniors.
▪ As a prelude to Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, check out the next generation of hoop stars at the Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars game. Twenty NBA rookies and sophomore players make up Team World (starring 2018 Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, who is also on Lebron James’ team Sunday) and Team USA (featuring 2018 ROY runner-up Donovan Mitchell). 9 p.m. Spectrum Center. $220-$450.
Saturday
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
▪ AMC Theaters hosts its 13th annual Best Picture Showcase, giving moviegoers a chance to see seven of the eight 2018 Best Picture nominees over the next two Saturdays. This week: back-to-back screenings of “The Favourite,” “BlacKKKlansman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Feb. 23: “Vice,” “Black Panther,” “A Star Is Born” and “Green Book.” (“Roma,” a Netflix film, is the one missing.) 11 a.m. AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 and AMC Concord Mills 24. $25 and $40, respectively; $60 for both marathons.
▪ Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds,” a jukebox musical built around the late reggae great’s songs and his message of peace and love. Written by Marley’s daughter Cedella, the story follows two young friends as they explore Jamaica. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday (also various performances Feb. 22-24). McColl Family Theatre at Imaginon. $15-$28.
▪ Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah — whose impressions were essential to the Obama years — joins Instagram sensation-turned-standup comedian Jess Hilarious and DC Young Fly (of “Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out”) for Kevin Hart Presents: Laugh Out Loud Live. (Hart is not one of the night’s scheduled comedians, however). 7 p.m. Belk Theater. $59-$99.
▪ It’ll be a full night of pro wrestling when WWN and Evolve Wrestling present Evolve 122, which will see — among other showdowns — WWE superstar Adam Cole (of NXT’s hugely popular heel faction the Undisputed Era) take on Darby Allin. And, slated for the same venue earlier in the day: Charlotte’s PWX 2nd Annual Battlefield X, which will feature matches including a 30-man battle royal. Battlefield X starts at 3 p.m.; tickets are $15-$30. Evolve 122 starts at 8 p.m.; tickets are $20-$40.
▪ Valentine’s Day may technically be over, but there’ll still be some love and sensuality in the air at Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque 13th Annual Valentease Show. Though the emphasis is on the tease — this isn’t a trip to the strip club, guys — there’ll be a healthy dose of bawdy humor and naughty, equal-opportunity fun for couples and singles alike. 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre. $20-$25.
Sunday
▪ Audrey Hepburn waltzes (and sometimes stumbles) back into movie theaters to celebrate the 55th anniversary of her iconic role as awkward-duckling Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.” 1 p.m. at Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22; 1 and 5 p.m. at Regal Stonecrest, AMC Concord Milles 24 and Tinseltown in Salisbury — and then again at all three theaters at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. $13.38.
Tuesday
▪ Blumenthal Performing Arts’ latest Broadway Lights Series show is “Miss Saigon,” the 30-year-old musical based on “Madame Butterfly.” Director Laurence Connor’s version is a larger-than-life epic with a diverse cast and a striking resonance for its themes of immigration and sexism. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (also various performances through Feb. 24). Belk Theater. $25-$74.50 ($94.50 for VIP).
▪ Comedian Rita Rudner — who emerged in the ’80s along with Ellen Degeneres and Paula Poundstone — spent 13 years charming Vegas audiences with her classic, deadpan, observational stand-up comedy routines. Now a 65-year-old mother of a teenager, she’s got plenty of new experiences to draw on as she returns to intimate comedy clubs like The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. 8 p.m. $25-$30.
Comments