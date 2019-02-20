Charlotte Flair is one of WWE’s biggest stars. How much does she owe her famous dad?

Three former Charlotteans — all in their mid-30s, all graduates of Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools between 2001 and 2003 — will cross paths at the Academy Awards this Sunday. One helped produce an Oscar-nominated short narrative; another helped produce an Oscar-nominated short documentary; a third has built buzz around an actress who’s the odds-on favorite to take home a statue at the 91st annual ceremony. These are their stories.