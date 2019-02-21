Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 22-28

Friday
▪ Spend an evening with Goodyear Arts Collective as it hosts its first-ever group show, A Collective Introspective. Hear poetry from writers Amy Bagwell, Justin Evans and d’Angelo Dia beginning at 7 p.m., then listen to music from artist Dylan Gilbert at 7:45 p.m. Complimentary beer will be provided by Sierra Nevada, while it lasts. 6 p.m. Goodyear Arts. Free and open to the public.
▪ Don’t miss the revival production of the legendary “Miss Saigon” by director Laurence Connor, known for his work on “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and other famed Broadway productions. The decades-old musical is back with a diverse cast of 42 performing classic numbers like “Last Night of the World” and “The Heat Is On In Saigon.” 8 p.m. (also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Belk Theater. $25 and up.
▪ During the Liberate Your Palate cooking school’s Hands-on Mixology Class: Home Bar Basics class, explore four essential cocktails that form the foundation of any home bar menu, including proper garnishes and glassware — then leave with a practical list of liquors, mixers and tools you’ll need to get your home bar up and running. Class will include three full-sized cocktails, as well as individual bar stations. 6:30 p.m. $70 per person.
Saturday
▪ Spend your morning getting your zen on while surrounded by sea creatures at SEA LIFE: Aquarium Yoga with SweatNET, a unique yoga class led by Jaimis Yoga. Experience this gentle yoga flow alongside sharks, jellyfish, sea turtles and more while wearing Drop Sound Silent Disco/Yoga headphones. 9-10 a.m. $5-$45.
▪ Join the crowd of thousands of Charlotteans in banana suits roaming from bar to bar Uptown at Charlotte’s 7th Annual Banana Bar Crawl. Tickets to this rain-or-shine event include a complimentary banana suit, admission to 12 uptown bars and drink specials at all locations. Registration is at Whisky River. 4 p.m. $25 and up.
▪ Did you know the Charlotte Checkers currently stand at No. 1 in the Atlantic Division of the AHL? Watch them fight to keep that spot as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Saturday is also “Family Night,” so if you’re coming with a group of four, purchase online to save 40 percent on your ticket price. 6 p.m. Bojangles’ Coliseum. $20 and up.
Sunday
▪ Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie will take the stage alongside newcompers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn for An Evening With Fleetwood Mac. Expect all the classic hits you know and love, plus some lesser-known tracks from the legendary band’s early days. 8 p.m. Spectrum Center. $69.50 and up.
Monday
▪ Get ready for crowds, traffic and plenty of basketball: The CIAA Tournament is returning to Charlotte once again. Monday through Wednesday, games will be played at Bojangles’ Coliseum. From Feb. 28-March 2, they’ll be played at Spectrum Center. There are also official CIAA events being hosted throughout the week at the Charlotte Convention Center at 501 S. College St. Ticket prices and times vary by event.
Tuesday
▪ Join Professor Umad Muhammad of the Saint Augustine University Department of Sports Management and Dr. Charles Pinckney, Professor of Africana Studies at UNC Charlotte for Talk About It Tuesday: Compensating Student Athletes, during which members of the higher education community and former student athletes will explore the pros and cons. 6:30 p.m. Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. Free.
Wednesday
▪ Whether you know him from Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, Anchorman, or any of his other notable TV and film appearances, you won’t want to miss Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians, but Everyone Is Welcome. This tour is certainly open to all who enjoy Armisen’s brand of comedy, but as he noted during his recent interview on “Conan,” there are plenty of jokes that only musicians will understand. 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre. $30 and up.
