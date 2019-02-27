Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 1-7

Friday
▪ Whether you’re a total beginner or a swing-dancing pro, join Gottaswing Charlotte for an evening of high-energy social dancing at the Five Buck Friday Swing Dance. You can kick things off with the “Introduction to Swing Dancing” lesson from 7:30-8:30 p.m., then tap your toes along to the DJ’s tunes from 8:30-11:30 p.m. No dance experience or partner required. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5.
▪ Prepare for the full Pink Floyd audio/visual experience from a group of noteworthy Charlotte-based musicians at Interstellar Overdrive - A Saucerful of Pink Floyd at Visulite Theatre. The career-spanning show will feature everything from Pink Floyd’s earliest hits to its latest releases, paired with a stunning lights display. Doors open at 8 p.m. $18 in advance or $20 at the door.
Saturday
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
▪ Shop furniture, home decor, clothing, accessories, antiques and more at the Free Community Pop-Up Market at Sardis Marketplace. With 60-plus permanent vendors inside and dozens of pop-up vendors outside, there will be all kinds of new and secondhand items at this pet-friendly market. Plus, you can enjoy live music, snacks and education from a certified aromatherapist. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
▪ NoDa’s first-ever Pig Wiggle community art and music festival will feature live painting from local muralist Southern Tiger Collective as well as live music, local art for purchase, plenty of food and drinks, games and more. Noon-2 a.m. The Blind Pig. Free.
▪ If you love dogs and supporting local artists, you don’t want to miss the Dogs of NoDa Release Party, which celebrates photographer Sarah McParland’s book full of dogs who call the funky Charlotte neighborhood home. This event will feature the photo expo itself as well as live music, the Ace of Spuds Food Truck, and beer and wine for purchase. 6 p.m. Canvas Tattoo & Art Gallery. Free.
Sunday
▪ Local institution QueenCity Bicycles is celebrating two full decades in business with the QueenCity Bicycles 20th Anniversary Party featuring live music from local duo Matt Shorty Miller and Cito Giulini, a BBQ lunch from Lola’s Old Hickory House, beer from Triple C Brewing Company and more fun surprises. 12:30-5 p.m. Free.
Tuesday
▪ Let the good times roll on Fat Tuesday at the Big Easy Mardi Gras Celebration, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Your admission includes appetizers and drink specials from Southern Comfort, Bud Light and Abita. You’ll also have access to a silent auction, blackjack tables, giveaways and, of course, plenty of beads. 6-10 p.m. Queen Park Social. $15 and up.
▪ Marvel at the musical talents of Black Violin. The classically trained Wil B. is on the viola and Kev Marcus is on the violin, and accompanied by drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS. The group’s blend of classical and hip-hop music have enthralled international audiences, and its members have collaborated with artists like Kanye West and Aerosmith. 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater. $25 and up.
Wednesday
▪ Watch the Charlotte Hornets take on the Miami Heat at this week’s Hornets home game. Last year, the Hornets beat the Heat 113 -112 with just a half-second left on the clock — so, tensions are bound to be high as the teams hit the court once again this Wednesday. 7 p.m. Spectrum Center. $10 and up.
▪ New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov will join chef Sam Diminich of Upstream — along with chefs Thomas Marlow (Mimosa Grill), Scott Wallen (Taco Molino) and Jason Bruner (1801 Grille) — for a Perfect Pairings Wine School Dinner. A reception with passed hors d’oeuvres begins at 6:30 p.m., and the four-course dinner will begin at 7:30 p.m. Upstream Seafood. $110.
Thursday
▪ Scene & Unseen: The 2019 Bechtler Young Visionaries Fundraiser will be an evening of jazz and funk music from Charlotte’s Menastree, live performance art from Hardin Minor and Baran Dance Company, a wine pull, hors d’oeuvres and more, all in honor of the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art’s newest exhibition, “Bechtler Unseen: Works from the ’50s and ’60s.” 7-9 p.m. $40.
Comments