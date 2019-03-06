Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 8-14

Friday
▪ Celebrate International Women’s Day with renowned writer, actress and comedian Whitney Cummings. She’s known for starring in the NBC series “Whitney,” co-creating and writing the Emmy-nominated series “2 Broke Girls,” writing and publishing her debut book “I’m Fine and Other Lies,” and performing stand-up specials on Comedy Central as well as HBO. 7:30-9 p.m. The Comedy Zone. $27.50 and up.
▪ Join Peter, Wendy and Tinker Bell as your imagination soars to Neverland in the Charlotte Ballet’s performance of Peter Pan. Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux’s telling of this classic tale of adventure features extravagant sets and costumes and gravity-defying dancers. 7:30 p.m. (also 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and various performances March 14-17; all matinees are “Family Matinees,” which will be preceded by special pre-show activities for children. Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts. $25 and up.
Saturday
▪ Keep the International Women’s Day celebrations going with Femme Club | Power Up!, an event intended to inspire, connect and empower Charlotte women through a day full of fun activities, shopping and conversation. Hear from four fierce female speakers on the “Powered Up” panel, including Logan Russell (founder of TheStyleLoDown.com), Shantia Coley (motivational speaker and attorney), Kacie Smagacz (owner of Move That Dough Baking Co.) and Jen Hill (artist and muralist). 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Advent Coworking. $40.
▪ Lace up your running shoes and join more than 3,000 runners for the 40th annual BB&T Corporate Cup 5K and Half Marathon. Whether you’re ready to run 13.1 miles on your own, split the distance with friends in the relay or just fine with the 3.1-mile route, there’s a race option for you — and your participation will help raise money for the YMCA to continue to offer programs for kids and teens. 7:40 a.m. 330 S. Tryon St. $35 and up.
▪ Sing along to some of the 2000s most popular emo music with JT Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights, Dan “Soupy” Campbell of The Wonder Years and more at Get Sad Y’all, presented by Live Nation and Emo Raleigh. This show is for ages 18-plus, with a valid ID. 9 p.m. The Underground. $12.
Wednesday
▪ Sample five wine and cheese pairings selected by Assorted Table Wine Shoppe owner Josh Villapando and Orrman’s Cheese Shop owner Rachel Klebaur at this bi-weekly Wine & Cheese Class. Villapando and Klebaur will educate attendees about each wine and cheese throughout the experience. Bonus: Participants receive a 10 percent discount on any cheese purchases the night of the event. 6 p.m. 7th Street Public Market. $25.
Thursday
▪ Attend UNC Charlotte’s 2019 Levine Lecture to hear from noted scholar Timothy B. Tyson, author of “The Blood of Emmett Till,” winner of the Best Book of 2017 from both NPR and the Los Angeles Times. Tyson will speak on the topic “What We Remember, What We Forget, and Why” in examining North Carolina in the context of a more contemporary and diverse New South. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Levine Museum of the New South. Free (but please RSVP at go.uncc.edu/NewSouth).
▪ Dress up in your 1970s and 1980s best for the monthly NoDa Costume Crawl, which has origins dating back to the days of the NoDa Gallery Crawls and drum circles of yore. This month’s theme will be “1970s and 1980s Throwback,” but you can join in for “Wedding/Prom Night” on April 11, “Heroes” night on May 9, “Woodstock” night on June 13 and more. In addition to crawling from business to business in the NoDa neighborhood, you can also look forward to streetside activities. 6-11 p.m. Free.
