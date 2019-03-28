Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | March 29-April 4

FRIDAY
▪ Calling all plant-based people (or those curious about plant-based fare): Join Viva Raw, Assorted Table Wine Shoppe and Chef Julio of OMG Alchemy for a Vegan Multi-Course Dinner at 7th Street Public Market. This meal will include five courses accompanied by three wine pours, all centered around mushrooms and fermentation — two food trends on the rise in 2019, particularly in the vegan community. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $55 per person.
SATURDAY
▪ Shop jewelry, vintage items, clothing, home decor, local art and more from more than 50 local vendors at the Queen Flea Makers Market: Spring Break Edition in Villa Heights. And don’t worry, Amélie’s French Bakery & Café is right next door if you need some snacks or a caffeine boost. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerbird Boutique.
▪ The annual Center City Literary Festival is coming uptown for a two-part festival hosted by UNC Charlotte Center City and UNC Charlotte’s Department of English. From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., family-friendly events will include storytelling for children, puppetry, dancing, creation stations (coloring, crafting, and character-building) and scavenger hunts. In the evening, join award-winning authors for a reception, readings, discussion, book signings and socializing from 6-8:30 p.m. 320 E. 9th St. Free.
▪ Don’t miss the Grand Opening of Pink Cactus Bar + Kitchen, a new Southwest-inspired restaurant opening in the former Treehouse Whiskey spot in SouthPark. On tap: more than 35 tequilas, craft cocktails, margaritas and sangrias by the pitcher; more than 25 draft beer choices; food including nachos, tacos and salads; a host stand that doubles as a coffee and macaron bar; hookah available on the expanded and covered patio; and live music. 11 a.m.-2 a.m. 4423 Sharon Road.
▪ Take the kiddos out for a day of face painting, games, dance performances, crafts, local vendors, a bake sale and more at The 2019 Queen City Spring Festival. In addition to family-friendly activities brought to you by Jolly Rancher (yes, there will be tons of candy!) there will also be makeovers for female attendees including hair, makeup and nails. 1-5 p.m. The Carole Hoefener Center.
SUNDAY
▪ Enjoy art, food and wine all in one place at the Taste of the Mint: Contemporary Art. Savor wine pours and light bites from Halycon, Flavors from the Earth (one of the top-rated museum restaurants in the country), as well as a guided tour of the Contemporary Art galleries. 1:30 p.m. Mint Museum Uptown. $40 ($35 for Mint Museum members).
TUESDAY
▪ Did you know that the Charlotte Checkers have clinched a spot in the American Hockey League 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs? The team is having a great season, so don’t miss your chance to watch them hit the ice. Get your tickets to see them take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on April 2 for Win a Game, Win a Taco Tuesday and get a free taco from Sabor if the Checkers win. 7 p.m. Bojangles’ Coliseum. Tickets start at $18.50.
▪ Catch global dance sensation Tap Dogs on the Southeast leg of the group’s international tour for a high-energy performance that the organization calls “part theatre, part dance, part rock concert, and part construction site.” Tap Dogs will be performing eight shows over six days, including at 7:30 p.m. on opening night. Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts. Prices begin at $25.
THURSDAY
▪ Alive After Five officially returns, but you won’t find it at the EpiCentre like in years past — instead, the event series’ 2019 season will take place at the corner of Tryon and 7th Street in uptown Charlotte. At the Alive After Five Kick Off, you can enjoy live music from the Breakfast Club emceed by Kiss 95.1 on-air talent Eric Cirillo, as well as $4 beer and wine in honor of the 20th anniversary of the event. 5-8:30 p.m. (and every Thursday throughout the summer). 408 N. Tryon St.
▪ Another season kick off — welcome the Charlotte Knights’ 2019 season at Opening Knight at the BB&T Ballpark. At this “Thirsty Thursday” game, fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic drafts and $5 craft drafts, and fans of all ages can enjoy $1 small sodas. 7:04 p.m. Tickets start at $9.
