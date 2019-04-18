Entertainment Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 19-25

Wednesday marks the start of Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend. Josh Bannen Photography

Friday

▪ Channel your inner-James Bond at Science on the Rocks: Shaken Not Stirred. At this adults-only night at the Discovery Place, you can find out whether you’re stealthy enough to pass through a laser maze undetected, outwit your cohorts in a spy movie trivia challenge, test how quickly you can change into your disguise during the Quick Change Challenge and more. 5-9 p.m. 301 N. Tryon St. $12.

Saturday

▪ Get into the holiday spirit with the whole family at the 6th Annual Easter Extravaganza at Ballantyne Village. Bring the kiddos along to play with bunnies, get their faces painted, hop around in the bouncy house, get a photo with the Easter Bunny and more. 1-3 p.m. 14825 Ballantyne Village Way. Free.

▪ Triple C Brewing Co. will celebrate with the Flat Brim Hazy IPA 4/20 Can Release, a hazy IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hops. Queen Hemp Company, the first farm licensed to grow and produce industrial hemp in Charlotte, will be on hand selling its products. The New Wrap Order food truck will be parked outside, and Golden Cow Creamery will be serving an ice cream made with Flat Brim IPA. Toleman Randall will play from 1-4 p.m., and Wicked Powers from 4-7 p.m. Noon-10 p.m., 2900 Griffith St. Free admission. - Daniel Hartis

▪ Marvel at the magical glow of lanterns reflecting upon the water at the Water Lantern Festival, a night of food, music and beauty at Symphony Park in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood. Design and launch your own lantern, then take home your commemorative drawstring bag and plenty of photos of the illuminating evening. 5-10:30 p.m. 4400 Sharon Rd. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday

▪ Skip cooking and hosting on Easter Sunday and take your family to Easter Ballroom Brunch at The Ballantyne instead. Reserve a table and enjoy a contemporary menu including cuisine like roasted leg of lamb, bergamot waffles, pastrami spiced ham and more. Noon-4 p.m. 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. $95 for adults, $40 for children under 12 and free for children under 5.

Tuesday

▪ Curious about CBD? Still wondering what it is and how to use it? Then it’s time to RSVP for CBD 101, a social night of learning with the owner of Max & Lola Bodega, Holly Rodriguez. Rodriguez will answer all of your questions about CBD — and there will be drinks, eats from Tacosaurus Food Truck and deluxe goodie bags for all attendees. 6:30-8:30 p.m. 1501 S. Mint St. Free.

Wednesday

▪ Spend an evening learning from renowned astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson. In addition to receiving 20 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal — the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen — Tyson published his most recent book, “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” in 2017. He will educate on these topics and more at his upcoming talk at the Belk Theater. 7:30 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets start at $25.

▪ Start the weekend early at Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend, a four-day festival where you can enjoy some of the world’s finest wines, taste dishes prepared by the area’s top chefs, network with renowned vintners and sommeliers, bid on incredibly rare items and more — all benefiting local children’s charities. Proceeds for the 2019 event will benefit Charlotte Concerts, Pat’s Place, Mitchell’s Fund, The Relatives, and The Council for Children’s Rights. Through April 27. 2224 Hawkins St. Prices vary.

Thursday

▪ Watch the first round of the Carolina Panthers draft unfold at the 2019 Panthers Draft Party. Fans can reserve their free tickets online (a maximum of eight tickets per account) and in addition to watching the draft live, they can also enjoy on-site activities like cornhole and life-sized yard games, tour the Panthers locker room and weight room, get autographs from Panthers legends and more. 7 p.m. 800 S. Mint St. Free.

▪ Don’t miss day one of Tuck Fest, the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s annual multi-day festival celebrating the outdoor lifestyle with competitions, exhibitions, live music and more. Whether you prefer trail running, kayaking, biking, climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga or any other outdoor activity, you’ll find something for you at this event with more than 50,000 other active Charlotteans. Through April 28. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free to spectate and listen to live music, but additional costs vary by activity.