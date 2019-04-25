Entertainment Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 26-May 2

The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Summer Yoga Series officially returns to the USNWC’s South Ridge on May 1. Courtesy of Work For Your Beer

Friday

▪ Friday night marks the kickoff of BOOM, Charlotte’s annual three-day showcase of contemporary and experimental art. A uniquely diverse group of artists, nonprofits and more will join together for a weekend of free outdoor performances and interactive art installations around the Plaza Midwood neighborhood. Friday, 6-11 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m.-midnight and Sunday 1-7 p.m. Plaza Midwood. $10.

Saturday

▪ Courtesy of Vintage CharlotteFittingly, the 2019 VTGCLT Spring Market hosted by Vintage Charlotte will take place inside of a vintage building this year: the historic Ford building at Camp North End. The eighth annual market will host more than 80 of the region’s top handmade and vintage vendors, whose items you can peruse while sipping coffee from HEX Coffee or beer from Birdsong Brewing Co. If you get hungry, The Dumpling Lady, OooWee BBQ and King of Pops will be on site to keep you satiated. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. $7 for early bird entry at 10 a.m. or $2 for general admission from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Join the Humane Society of Charlotte and Great Danes Friends of Ruff Love for Pet Palooza Walk for the Animals 2019, an annual pet-friendly 2K at McAlpine Creek Park. After you and your kiddos or furry friends are done walking, you can stick around for a festival in Independence Park with a live band, food trucks, a beer garden, yoga, a pet adoption area and a special appearance by professional wrestlers courtesy of The Crockett Foundation. Noon-4 p.m., 8711 Monroe Road. Walk registration options start at $10 for kids and $25 for adults.

▪ Grab your best gal pals and make your way to the Charlotte Convention Center for the Charlotte Girl Tribe Pop Up to shop more than 140 women-led businesses including boutiques, jewelry designers, beauty shops, home decor and more. In addition to shopping ‘til you drop, you can also enjoy upbeat music, cocktails, brews, photo ops and tons of discounts. VIP hours are Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, or you can opt for general admission Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. 501 S. College St. Tickets start at $5.

Sunday

▪ Give back to the community at VolunCHEERS: South End Clean Up. Starting at the Bland Street light rail station, participants will use supplies provided by Keep Charlotte Beautiful to clean up South End from 10 a.m.-noon. The first 50 volunteers 21 and over will receive a free custom t-shirt and a complimentary beer ticket to be used at the after-party, aka the “Volunteer Appreciation Event” at Tavern On The Tracks from noon-2 p.m. (which will also include free chips and guacamole from Bakersfield and more than $1,000 in raffle prizes). 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1411 S. Tryon St. Free.

▪ Get ready for a car-free day of community building with Open Streets 704, when organizers shut down four miles of roads in Plaza Midwood, NoDa and all the neighborhoods in between. You can check out four different “featured zones” throughout the day: the Arts and Science Zone, the Green Zone, the Family Zone and the Wellness Zone. 1-5 p.m. Free. Details: www.openstreets704.com.

Monday

▪ The Charlotte Jazz Festival returns once again April 29-May 4 in uptown Charlotte as part of Charlotte SHOUT!, a two-week festival. Get ready for a week of jazz-centric events including Lunch Hour Jazz daily at the Levine Center for the Arts plaza, toe-tapping performances at The Jazz Garden Tent at Romare Bearden Park and free jazz concerts all week long. Hours and locations vary by event — find the full schedule at www.blumenthalarts.org/charlotte-jazz-festival.

▪ Take me out to the ballgame — more specifically, to Dollar Hot Dog Night at the BB&T Ballpark. The Charlotte Knights will take on the Gwinnett Stripers, a Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at this 7:04 p.m. game, and Sahlen’s Hot Dogs will be available for just $1 all night long. 7:04 p.m., 324 S. Mint. St. Tickets start at $9.

Tuesday

▪ You already know that there are murals a-plenty throughout the Queen City. But have you ever thought about the meanings behind those works of art? Join Mike With Art, a Queens University art professor and co-leader of the Talking Walls Mural Festival, to learn about the city’s street art at Decoding Charlotte’s Murals at Levine Museum of the New South. 6-8 p.m. 200 E. Seventh St. Tickets are $15 for non-members (25 percent discount for members) and include the program itself as well as a Southern buffet dinner from Mert’s Heart & Soul and a cash bar.

Wednesday

▪ The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Summer Yoga Series officially returns to the USNWC’s South Ridge on May 1. Take part in more than 280 outdoor yoga practices this season, including at least one practice a day from May through September. Classes are totally free to participate in and are led by certified yoga instructors from studios around the city. Multiple flows and formats are available. Wednesday’s kickoff class will take place at 6:30 p.m. with instructor Dina Gambella. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free. Details: www.usnwc.org.