UNC-TV has a new CEO, but it’s costing an NC university its chancellor

UNC School of the Arts chancellor Lindsay Bierman will take the role of executive executive officer of UNC-TV in August 2019. University of North Carolina

Seven months after its director resigned, UNC-TV Public Media has a new chief executive officer.

The UNC Board of Governors announced on Wednesday that UNC School of the Arts chancellor Lindsay Bierman will take the public television job, starting Aug. 12.

The public broadcasting network includes four digital channels that reach across the state.

Previously, Brian Sickora was the executive director and general manager of UNC-TV, but he left in October 2018 to take a position with the medical marijuana investment firm Acreage Holdings. Steve Hammel, the former vice president and general manager at WRAL, and Kevin Fitzgerald, a veteran of UNC Health Care and the University of North Carolina, have both served as interim directors during the system’s search for a new leader.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a news release announcing the hire, UNC system interim president Bill Roper said of Bierman: “Using creative thinking and planning, Lindsay has carefully guided UNC School of the Arts through a very successful period. We are delighted to keep Lindsay and his wide array of leadership and talent in the UNC System family.”

According to the news release, as UNC-TV’s executive director, Bierman will “assume responsibility for the overall vision, leadership, strategic direction, and success of the organization” — that includes an approximately $28 million budget and more than 150 employees.

Before his time at UNC School of the Arts, Bierman worked at Time Inc., which included a stint as the editor-in-chief for Southern Living magazine.

Bierman, a Georgetown University graduate with a master’s from the University of Virginia, chairs the board of the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and serves as a member of the National Advisory Committee for the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem. He also sits on the board of directors of the RiverRun International Film Festival.

“I’m excited to fully leverage my creative leadership, business acumen, and fundraising track record at UNC-TV, and I’m inspired by the power and potential of public media to positively impact the life of every North Carolinian,” Bierman said in the news release. “Though it is difficult to leave UNCSA, I am confident that the school is poised for continued growth and long-term success.”