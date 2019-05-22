Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 24-30

The Charlotte Knights will take on the Durham Bulls at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day. Alex Cason Photography

Friday

▪ Marvel at the cutting-edge contemporary dance from renowned choreographer Peter Chu at the Charlotte Ballet’s production of chuthis. In addition to performing two different works (“Smile Masking” and “paper cuts in an empty bag”), the company will also offer a master class for dance students at the Center for Dance. 7:30 p.m. (also Saturday). 701 N. Tryon St. $20.

▪ Dance to the beat of your own drum — or rather, your own DJ-curated playlist — at Rave the Roof Silent Disco at Rooftop 210. Instead of listening to music over a traditional speaker system, you’ll wear wireless headphones and choose which DJ’s beats you’d prefer to dance to: DJ BossAustin, DJ Nice, or DJ Manny. 8 p.m.-midnight. 210 E. Trade St. General admission is free, or you can pay $15 to reserve your own headset and receive a t-shirt and glow sticks.

▪ Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola continues, turning uptown into one of the biggest events in the Southeast. Look forward to appearances from NASCAR drivers and celebrities, live music from nationally renowned bands, an impressive assembly of NASCAR show cars and simulators, dynamic exhibits and more. Noon-10 p.m. (also Saturday). W. 10th St. Costs vary.

Saturday

▪ If you’re overdue for a trip to Waxhaw, The DreamChaser’s Brewery’s third anniversary would warrant a trip. The brewery will celebrate by tapping its anniversary double IPA and The Stoutnami, a barrel-aged imperial stout. An outdoor beer garden will open at 6 p.m. for the occasion, food trucks will set up outside, and Stella Rising will perform. Noon-11 p.m. 115 E. N. Main St., Waxhaw. Free. — Daniel Hartis

▪ Browse local works of art while enjoying live music and a spread of free hors d’oeuvres from Evoke at ArtPop’s Pop-Up Gallery Show. Look forward to perusing works from Cass Bradley, Hamilton Ward, Irisol Gonzalez, Marvin Espy and Margaret Fleeman. Wine, craft beer and seasonal cocktails will also be available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. 555 S. McDowell St. Free.

Sunday

▪ Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Kick things off with a 5- or 8-mile trail race at 9 a.m., join one of five different outdoor yoga classes offered between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. (including stand-up paddleboard yoga), hear live music from Ryan Montbleau and Anders Osborne in the evening, or just come by to ooh and ahh over the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free admission.

Monday

▪ While you’re off work for Memorial Day, you can enjoy an afternoon baseball game with some festive fare at Dollar Hot Dog Day at BB&T Ballpark. Enjoy some $1 hot dogs from Sahlen’s Hot Dogs as the Charlotte Knights take on the Durham Bulls at 1 p.m. 324 S. Mint St. Tickets start at $9.

Wednesday

▪ Party In The Park is back for its second event of the season at Romare Bearden Park. Pack up your lawn chair or blanket and come enjoy the sunset over the Charlotte skyline at this bi-weekly concert series with live music from Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot. You can bring your own picnic or enjoy food and beverages from on-site vendors. 6-9 p.m. 300 S. Church St. Free.