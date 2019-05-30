Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | May 31-June 6

Coffee, breakfast food, fitness and shopping can all be found in one place at the first Saturdays of the month at Morning Markets at Camp North End.

Friday

▪ Join award-winning mixologist Amanda Britton and Chef Mike Noll for an exclusive culinary experience at the Bardo One Year Anniversary Party. Snag your reservation early for the chance to taste a four-course tasting menu, along with specially curated wine pairings at this celebratory feast. 6:30-11 p.m. 1508-B S. Mint St. $132.

Saturday

▪ Race alongside 1,500 other philanthropic Charlotteans at the annual Keep Pounding 5K Stadium Run. All proceeds raised at this event will benefit pediatric and adult cancer programs at Levine Children’s Hospital and Levine Cancer Institute. This race, starting at Levine Cancer Institute and ending at the Bank of America Stadium, acts as a fundraiser for the Keep Pounding Campaign, which works to encourage cancer survivors and their families to “Keep Pounding” in their battles against cancer. 8-11 a.m. 1021 Morehead Medical Dr. $15 for children, $30 for adults.

▪ Coffee, breakfast food, fitness and shopping can all be found in one place at the first Saturdays of the month at Morning Markets at Camp North End. Stop by this Saturday to shop The Cactus Club, Muro Jewelry, MacFly Fresh Printing Co. and more. HEX Coffee, Living Kitchen and King of Pops are just a few of the places you’ll be able to order food and drinks. And you can get fit with THE JAM: CLT, Socafitusa and Misfit Dance Fitness throughout the morning. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free admission.

▪ If you want to try Blue Blaze Brewing’s radler, the brewery will tap it at its third anniversary. Beer releases will be staggered throughout the day, with a mix of new beers, recent releases, a couple of barrel-aged beers and five beers that the brewery has aged. Highlights include: YoYo Imperial Hazy IPA, the latest in the brewery’s three beer hazy series; Pinki’s Revenge Milkshake Hefeweizen, a lactose-dosed variation of the brewery’s Pink Blazer Hefeweizen served on nitro; vintage drafts of B. MacKaye’s Hell Raisin’ Scotch Ale and Lean Too Doppelbock from as far back as 2017; and two beers aged in barrels that once held Charlotte’s Great Wagon Road Distilling Co. Rúa single malt whiskey. There will also be food trucks, bands and vendors on site throughout the day. Noon-10 p.m. 528 S. Turner Ave. —Daniel Hartis

▪ Support local artists while enjoying an evening of live music, hors d’oeuvres and libations at the 5th Annual ArtPop Auction at C3 Lab. In the past five years, ArtPop has featured the work of hundreds of local artists utilizing millions of dollars of advertising space, thanks to support from fundraisers such as this annual auction. 6-9 p.m. 2525 Distribution St. $55.

▪ The Charlotte music community will come together in NoDa for the 13th consecutive year for the Woodstock Tribute to Benefit Levine Children’s Hospital. This annual concert series, organized by local musician Justin Fedor of The New Familiars and Ancient Cities, has raised nearly $70,000 so far. This year’s event will showcase some of Charlotte’s most notable musicians, paying tribute to artists such as The Band, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and many more. 8 p.m. 511 E. 36th St. Suggested donation $10.

Sunday

▪ We’ve Got The Jazz Fest returns to The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in partnership with CLTure this Sunday for a family-friendly day showcasing jazz culture. In addition to live performances from several local bands across two stages, you can also look forward to hands-on arts and crafts, local vendors, food truck fare from Papi Queso and What The Fries, beer from NoDa Brewing Company and specialty cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Noon-6 p.m. 420 S. Tryon St. $8 for adults, free for children $12 and under.

▪ The Charlotte Checkers are headed into the Calder Cup Final, with games one and two against the Chicago Wolves at home at the Bojangles’ Coliseum this Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $24.

Monday

▪ Love dogs and baseball (or at least one or the other)? Then don’t miss Bark at the Ballpark, a dog-friendly Charlotte Knight’s baseball game at BB&T Ballpark against the Gwinnett Stripers. There are only four Bark in the Ballpark games in 2019, so don’t miss your chance to bring your pup out to the ballgame. 7:04 p.m. 324 S. Mint St. Tickets start at $15.

Thursday

▪ Make your way to Orrman’s Cheese Shop at the 7th St. Market for Raclette Night. Cheesemonger Rachel Klebaur will choose a new Raclette cheese each week, then she and her team will melt it and serve it over roasted potatoes and vegetables, along with cornichons and mustard. For additional heartiness, you can add charcuterie for $3. 4-8 p.m. 224 E 7th St. $10.