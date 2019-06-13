Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 14-20

The Juneteenth Festival returns this weekend. Courtesy of Reel Shutter

Friday

▪ HeroesCon kicks off Charlotte’s 37th annual three-day comic book convention boasts workshops and panel discussions, Q&As with comics’ top creators, art auctions, drawing contests, costume contests, shopping and all things pop culutre. 2-7 p.m. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (also Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday). Charlotte Convention Center, 501 S. College St. $20-$50; 18 and under free.

▪ WFAE’s Mike Collins and co-producer/Charlotte attorney Brian Kahn once again give local politics, entertainment, sports and urban living a razzing with its annual musical parody production, Charlotte Squawks 5: The Quackceanera. It’ll hilariously hits home with locals. 8 p.m. Friday (also 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and shows through June 23). Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St., $24.50-$69.50.

▪ Tosco Music has long paid tribute to John, Paul, George and Ringo with a June Beatles-themed installment of the Tosco Music Party, which still takes place Saturday at Knight Theater (430 S. Tryon St.) as part of FabFest: Charlotte’s Beatles Festival. But this year, festivities stretch across three days, kicking off Friday with the globetrotting Beatles tribute band, the Fab Four; followed by daytime events including live music, panels, costume contests, memorabilia, games, films and trivia at the Fairfield Inn & Suites (201 S. McDowell St.). 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Knight, 10 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Fairfield. $14.63-$150.

Saturday

▪ Follow a grueling morning run with a tall cool one — or four small ones, rather – at the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Brew Dash 6K and 12K Trail Race. Runners are treated at the finish line to samples of small batch brews crafted especially for the event by Sycamore Brewing, Bold Missy Brewery, Amor Artis Brewing, and New Sarum Brewing. 9 a.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. $40-$45.

▪ The 22nd Annual Juneteenth Festival, originally started to commemorate the ending of slavery in America, is a celebration of African culture with a variety of food, art and vendors, as well as activities to promote health and fitness. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (also 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday). Corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Thomas Street in Plaza Midwood.

▪ With 2018’s inaugural Durag Fest attracting 1,200 attendees and national media attention, this year’s celebration of black culture and individuality via practical and historical headwear will be even bigger. There’s durag-inspired visual art, exhibits, vendors, DJs, a fashion show, food and an on-site barbershop. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave. $20-$50.

Monday

▪ To commemorate the fourth anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, “Emanuel” — the documentary produced by NBA star Stephen Curry and actresses Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay — gets a limited theatrical release. It focuses on the families and survivors of the shooting. 7 p.m. Monday (also Wednesday). Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22, 1824 Rea Rd., Regal Phillips Place Stadium 10, 6911 Phillips Place Court, and Regal Starlight Stadium 14, 11240 N. Tryon St. $13.40.

Tuesday

▪ Comedians Andy Gold and Kurtis Matthews take their struggles with alcohol, heroin, lockup and rehab and make the most of them on the Addicts Comedy Tour, as they share their sometimes ridiculous, tragic tales of dependency. Not just for the support group set, non-addicts will find the jokes funny, too. 8 p.m. The Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20.

Thursday

▪ Bring earplugs, mom and dad, because side-pony-sporting, 16-year-old YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is sure to rival Beiber fever decibel levels as the biggest name to hit the elementary school set in ages takes the stage at Ovens Auditorium on her first major concert tour. 6:30 p.m. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $80.49-$107.57.

▪ Charlotte’s only women-owned and operated brewery, Bold Missy Brewery, satisfies beer lovers with a sweet tooth by teaming up with Barista Craft for a Beer and Pastry Tasting. Sample four desserts infused with Missy’s original craft brews and the ales that inspired them, including pairings of tangerine wheat and orange-glazed breakfast bread and brown ale with black cherry chocolate cupcakes. 7-9 p.m. 610 Anderson St. $25-$30.