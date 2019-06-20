Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 21 to 27

“Falsettos” is showing at the Knight Theater through June 30. Blumenthal Performing Arts

Friday

Protagonist in NoDa commemorates the longest day of the year with its own Summer Stout-stice, featuring a limited lineup of stouts including Westbrook Brewing’s Mexican Cake, Firestone Walker’s Parabola and Napa Parabola, Burial Beer’s Skillet Donut Stout, Hi-Wire’s Palo Santo 10-W-40 and Founder’s KBS. 3 to 11 p.m. 3123 N. Davidson St., #104.

Poppin’ and lockin’ and Puccini and Stravinsky may be distant cousins on the musical spectrum, but Charlotte Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Series: Breaking Classical with the Gentlemen of Hip Hop aims to unite the seemingly disparate worlds of classical music and hip-hop dance by partnering with Fly Dance Company who help put a new (back)spin on “Swan Lake” and “Claire de Lune.” 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater 130 N. Tryon St. $19-$99.

Woody, Buzz and the gang are off on another adventure — this time to save a utensil-turned-reluctant-toy named Forky — in Disney Pixar’s eagerly anticipated fourth installment of its 24 year old franchise, “Toy Story 4.” Given how many grown men spilled tears over the last Toy Story, chances are the sequel will be almost as popular with adults as kids. Check local listings for movie times and prices.

Saturday

Not a rap battle or a poetry slam, but the visual equivalent to both — the Mint Museum and Southern Tiger Collective host Battle Walls, a five-week mural slam competition which takes place on the lawn of the museum’s Randolph Road. location. Each week, viewers can vote on their favorite piece to see who will compete in the final round. Week 1 kicks off with work by Arko + Owl, Bree Stallings, Dammit Wesley and Matt Moore. The event coincides with the premier of the Mint’s latest exhibit, Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi. 2-7 p.m. 2730 Randolph Road. Admission is free Saturday.

School of Rock Charlotte and Sugar Creek Brewing team up for the Circ-Day SoRock Festival, which combines skateboarding, circus arts and live music. School of Rock alumni the Cotones, Carrboro family band the Rock N’ Roll Hi-Fives, and young Charlotte singer-songwriter Maya Beth Atkins are a few of the performers, along with current SOR students and its house band. Other attractions include skateboard demos and circus arts, games, vendors and food trucks. 4 to 11 p.m. 215 Southside Drive. $10, family four-pack $29, ages 6 and under free.

Mermaid makeovers are just the tip of the tail at Hattie’s Tap and Tavern’s Maker’s Market. Over 20 vendors will share handmade, original arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodworking, prints, accessories, housewares, children’s items and edible confections. Mermaid Shannon will sit atop her 8 foot shell, sipping mermosas and helping children and adults transform into their own sea sirens. 2 to 6 p.m., 2918 The Plaza. Free.

SouthEnd’s The Brass Tap kicks off summer with a day party on the patio. Saturday Day Love features curated menu specials from Chef Sade including $2 tacos, $5 nachos and a full bar with $10 mimosa pitchers and $2 beer specials. Jah Freedom provides a soundtrack of soul, hip-hop and house. 2:30 to 7 p.m. 1440 S. Tryon St. Free.

Stash Pad Vintage Boutique in Plaza-Midwood carries all sorts of retro finds, old LPs and kitschy fashion, which makes it the perfect place to premier new art that repurposes vintage toys, legos, cassettes, Pez dispensers other small objects into 3-D paintings by Toy Tantrum. The Toy Tantrum Art Show opens from 3-8 p.m. with live music and festivities, but the art will be on display and for sale in the store for the next month. Stash Pad, 1216 Thomas Ave. Free.

From the brat pack to the sex tape to spoofing himself in “Austin Powers” to the serious “West Wing” comeback that spawned numerous network dramas, actor Rob Lowe’s had a roller coaster career that he’s shared in two successful memoirs. Now he’s spilling even more in person on his Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends Tour. 7 p.m. Belk Theater. $25-$79.50/$225 VIP.

Rob Lowe’s “The Outsiders” co-star C. Thomas Howell — the Ponyboy to his Sodapop — stars alongside James Duval in the horror-comedy “Beast Mode,” which gets a premier screening at Charlotte’s resident cult film champion/old school video rental shop. The second screening is followed by a Q&A with writer Drew Fortune and co-writer/co-director Chris W. Freeman. 5:30 and 8 p.m., Visart Video 3104 Eastway Drive. Free.

Sunday

If you can’t get enough of Tom Hanks in “Toy Story 4,” celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Forrest Gump” with a screening of the heartwarming six-time Oscar winner. 3 and 7 p.m. AMC Concord Mills 24, 8421 Concord Mills Blvd. and Tinseltown, Salisbury, 305 Faith Rd. 3 p.m. only at Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22, 7824 Rea Road. Sunday and Tuesday. $13.40.

It’s a different kind of summer tour for country music A-lister and actor Tim McGraw and a new take on the book tour for Pulitzer Prize winning author and presidential historian Jon Meacham as they team up for Songs Of America: Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. Meacham and McGraw co-wrote the new book of the same name, “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Songs That Made a Nation.” The tour builds on that with McGraw performing some of the songs discussed in the book. 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater. $45-$350/VIP $275-$399.

Tuesday

The Charlotte New Music Festival, which presents new original classical works, teams with Charlotte’s classical public radio station WDAV for the Small Batch Concert Series at Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. This month’s concert features the festival’s resident ensemble, the Beo String Quartet, which will premiere a program of fresh chamber works. Free Range also releases a new small batch craft beer, and the WDAV pop-up record store offers discount LPs. 7:30 p.m. $12 includes beer and pint glass.

A Tony-winning hit during its first run on Broadway in 1992, William Finn and James Lapine’s groundbreaking “Falsettos” remains relevant over 25 years later. The musical revival follows Marvin, a neurotic gay man; his wife and son; his lover; psychiatrist; and lesbian neighbors in a story that recognizes American families come in many configurations. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with performances through June 30. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $25-$74.50/$99.50 VIP.

Thursday

Platinum-selling pop-country trio Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist Tour knocks out hit after hit, as well as its latest single, “Back To Life,” and a few notable covers, including its version of Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway” from “Cars.” Billy Currington and LoCash kick things off early. 7:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $25-$112.25.