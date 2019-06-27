Entertainment Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | June 29-July 4

From left, Eric Flanigan and Joe Vogelbacher, co-owners of Sugar Creek Brewing Co. Courtesy of Sugar Creek Brewing Co.

Friday

▪ This week’s edition of the family-friendly Friday Nights at Camp North End features food trucks; a bilingual Art-Kiddo pop-up; curated tunes in the Boileryard from That Guy Smitty; live music from electronic pop duo the Old Year and multi-media artist Nelly Kate; and a Peach Pie exhibition at Goodyear Arts. 5-10 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free.

▪ Watch the official North Carolina premiere of “Beers of Joy,” featuring Sugar Creek Brewing co-owner Joe Vogelbacher. The brewery’s taproom, private events room and patio will all play the movie with sound at full length, and the cast and director producer will be on hand. 7 p.m. 215 Southside Drive. Free.

Saturday

▪ More than 30 local vendors are gathering for Ballantyne Village’s Summer Pop Up Market, where you’ll find jewelry, beauty and skincare supplies, pet products, fashion, art, artisanal food and fresh produce at the farmer’s market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 14825 Ballantyne Village Way.

▪ Fifty vendors will fill the block along Commonwealth Avenue from Gordon Street to the Plaza with leather accessories, candles, baked goods, jewelry, pet treats, Charlotte-centric fashion, visual art, beauty products, craft beer and other gifts and finds during this family- and dog-friendly June Midwood Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2008 Commonwealth Ave.

▪ The inaugural Charlotte Oddities and Curiosities Expo features taxidermy classes, sideshow performances, body piercing, live human suspension, and vendors selling all sorts of strange things, from bone jewelry and preserved specimens to art, accessories, skulls and bones. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord. $10 (free for kids 12 and younger).

▪ Da Baby may be Charlotte’s most famous rapper to date, but the Queen City is almost home to innovative artists like Deniro Farrar and Elevator Jay — two of the acts performing at Carolina Style, a celebration of Carolina culture featuring art, food and live music. 5 p.m. The Shed Amphitheater at Station House, 4100 Raleigh St. Free.

Tuesday

▪ Hickory funny man Jon Reep returns to his native N.C. The “Last Comic Standing” Season Five winner’s latest album, “Ginger Pain,” was released in March; and his podcast “Fried,” can be found on Bill Burr and Al Madrigal’s All Things Comedy. Veteran actor/comedian Cort McCown opens the show. 8 p.m. The Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. $15-$18.

Wednesday and Thursday

▪ Yoga, a Battle Royale standup paddleboard sprint race, and two nights of live music and fireworks mark the U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration. Yoga and other activities begin at 9 a.m., with live music beginning at 6 p.m. nightly. Fireworks at 9:30. Race registration is $20-$25. Concerts and fireworks are free.

Thursday

▪ The Charlotte Museum of History recognizes the holiday with a Naturalization Ceremony & Independence Day Celebration for new citizens in the Charlotte area. The event also includes the ringing of the American Freedom Bell, educational information about immigration, citizenship, and democracy, fireworks-themed crafts and family-friendly activities. 11 a.m. 3500 Shamrock Drive. Free.

▪ The neighborhood pig roast has become a tradition in Plaza Midwood. Plaza Midwood’s 19th Annual Pig Pickin’ with Mike Strauss Band, Hungry Girl, It’s Snakes and Reese McHenry with its Thursday night LeBang dance party to follow. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. 4 p.m. Free.

▪ The SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular follows the Charlotte Knights’ sold-out game against the Norfolk Tides. Fireworks are visible from Romare Bearden Park and the surrounding area, including parking decks, but stake your spot out early. Free.

▪ Suburbs — including Gastonia, Harrisburg, Belmont, Lake Wylie, Tega Cay and Kings Mountain — will have their own free fireworks displays. The latter’s Revolutionary Fourth includes a kids’ zone, live music, food and a performance of a scene from “Liberty Mountain,” Bob Inman’s Revolutionary War drama about the Battle of King’s Mountain. 6 p.m. Deal Park Walking Track, 211 N. Cleveland Ave. Free.