What to Watch on Friday: Lifetime has a ‘Stepmother’ movie, ID has murder in Nashville

The Wrong Stepmother (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie is about a widower living with his two young daughters, who then meets a new girlfriend, Maddie (Cindy Busby). The daughters are very suspicious of Maddie’s motives (because she’s crazy). It also stars Vivica A. Fox, Corin Nemec, Tracy Nelson, Calli Taylor and McKinley Blehm.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (8 p.m., ABC) - To face The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, the team on Earth asks for help in all the wrong places.

Murder in Music City (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - Veronica Bozza, an Italian newcomer to the upscale town of Bridgewater, Tennessee, outside Nashville, is found murdered in her home. A bizarre twist in the investigation leads police to believe that this was a case of jealousy, greed and revenge.

