What to Watch on Sunday: Apollo documentaries take us back to the Moon landing

From the National Geographic Channel documentary “Apollo: Missions to the Moon,” astronauts Stafford, Young and Cernan read an article about an Apollo flight in National Geographic as two officials look on. National Geographic Creative

APOLLO: Missions to the Moon (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings uses first-person storytelling for this immersive documentary that spans the sweep of NASA’s Apollo Space Program, including all 12 crewed missions. The documentary features newly transferred film and never-before-heard audio recordings, with the missions experienced through contemporaneous TV coverage, radio broadcasts, home movies, NASA film and Mission Control audio.

The Day We Walked on the Moon (9 p.m., Smithsonian Channel) - A new one-hour documentary reliving minute-by-minute description of the 24 hours surrounding when man first stepped on the moon. The story is told by the people who witnessed it: astronauts, members of Mission Control, the children of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and others.

Also on today . . .

Women’s World Cup Finals (11 a.m., Fox) - Of course, you should start your Sunday watching the U.S. women’s soccer team take on the Netherlands in the World Cup Finals. It’ll air on Fox, FS1 and FS2. If you don’t have cable, an antenna will work for Fox, or a streaming service such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live or Sling will work.

Out There with Jack Randall (10 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - This new six-part series features zoologist Jack Randall (trained by Steve Irwin) as he treks deep into the remote Australian Outback on a mission to meet exotic animals.

Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year (10:30 p.m., FX) - Hasan Minhaj leads an in-depth discussion into the best of entertainment, documentaries and broadcast journalism.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.