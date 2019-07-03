Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 5-11

Front Porch Sundays. Photo by Sarah Slusarick for Esther & Elsa

Friday

▪ It’s First Firkin Friday at Pilot Brewing, which features a specialty Red Ale Firkin with zesty citrus and dry hops that was co-created with this month’s guest brewer, Charlotte BeerBabes. The event will also feature live music, visual artist Carla Garrison-Mattos, a pop-up merchant market and food from Gibson Family BBQ and Emergensweets. 1331 Central Ave. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Saturday

▪ The ciderific NoDa Cider Crawl features specialty brews, cider flights, cider cocktails, cider sangria and food pairings. And it’s not just the apple that gets the attention — Red Clay Ciderworks, GoodRoad Ciderworks, Nobel Cider, Botanist & Barrel and Bull City Ciderworks offer twists that dabble in pineapple, blackberry, jalapeno, cherries and herbs. No ticket needed. Noon until late.

▪ Experience the traditional food, art, dance and music of Venezuela at the Viva Venezuela Festival in Plaza Midwood. The celebration of Venezuelan history and culture begins with the outdoor festival at 3 p.m., followed by an indoor concert featuring Grammy-winning group Desorden Publico and others at Midwood International Cultural Center, 1817 Central Ave. $25.

Sunday

▪ South End’s Front Porch Sundays boasts more than 65 local vendors — including a mobile bike shop, cheesecake bakers and jewelry makers, watercolorists and fabric artists — will be selling arts, crafts, foods, gifts and other unique items. The day kicks off on the rail trail with Jamie Scott Fitness’ free boot camp. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Shook Kelly, Inc. 2161 Hawkins St. Free.

▪ Coach Dianna “Miss D” Williams and the Dancing Dolls of Lifetime’s hit reality series “Bring It!” take the competition up a notch on its fourth national tour, Bring It Live: The Dance Battle Tour. The live tour showcases the glitz, glamour, acrobatics, dance routines — and now — dance battles on stage. 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Indepdence Blvd. $34.75-$106.75.

▪ Charlotte’s PWX welcome Japanese pro-wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger to its aptly titled PWX Wrestling: Legend event, where he’ll team with PWX regulars John Skyler and Ethan Case against Revolt! (former Impact! star Caleb Konley, Zane Riley and Man Scout Jake Manning). VIP meet and greet at 4 p.m. 7 p.m. bell time. Grady Cole Center 310 N. Kings Drive. $18-$155.

Monday

▪ Sip cocktails, soak up the sun and some local history weekday evenings in July with Duke Mansion’s Cocktails in the Courtyard. Wine, spirits and summer sangrias give visitors plenty of options at the cash bar. Feel free to explore the grounds, relax in a rocker or peruse the historic home’s decorative details. 5-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, excluding July 16. 400 Hermitage Road. Free.

Tuesday

▪ Tony Award-winning Broadway vet Betty Buckley (“Cats”) stars in the smash revival of “Hello Dolly!” Buckley — whose credits include everything from ’70s TV hit “Eight Is Enough” to the recent film “Split” — heads up the musical comedy, which has collected four Tonys of its own. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with more shows through July 14. Belk Theater 130 N. Tryon St. $25-$114.

▪ Donnie, Danny, Jordan, Jonathan and Joey – if you were an ’80s baby, those five names signify that decade’s preeminent boy band, New Kids on the Block. But they aren’t letting age slow them down. They headline this summer’s MixTape Tour, and they’re bringing along Salt N’ Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany. 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $29.95-$159.95.

Wednesday

▪ Nearly two decades after college, friends reunite at the funeral of a friend who committed suicide. The drama unspools from there in the 1980s-set “Long Time Since Yesterday,” a play about five successful black women facing their pasts and futures amid grief and guilt. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays (through July 20). Duke Energy Theater, 345 N. College St. $25.

▪ If you ever fantasized about doing the mashed potato in a poodle skirt, Petra’s Shindig! A ’50s/’60s Dance Party is where it’s at. Blondzai and Kaylea Shea choose a rock n’ rolling soundtrack of soul, garage, psyche, pop and novelty tracks that’ll keep your bobby socks in motion on the back patio like it’s 1959. 10 p.m. 1900 Commonwealth Ave. Free.

Thursday

▪ Actor’s Theatre’s fifth annual nuVoices Festival focuses on the female voice with four public readings of new works by female playwrights. The winner will have her play produced during the 2020-2021 season. Performances are at 6 and 9 p.m., with two more being staged at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Hadley Theater at Queen’s University, 2132 Radcliffe Ave.