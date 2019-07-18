Things to Do

Friday

Megan Rapinoe — the outspoken breakout star of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Championship team — takes a victory lap through Charlotte in conjunction with Saturday’s Arsenal vs. Fiorentina’s International Champions Cup match. Rapinoe will host a skills clinic with The Creative Player Foundation on Saturday and later do the ceremonial coin toss during the match at Bank of America Stadium. She’s one of several celebrities appearing at Relevant Sports Group’s House of Soccer Fan Fest, which includes DJs, food trucks, a beer garden, street art, gaming, contests, freestyle exhibitions, concerts, an all-star game featuring current and former Panthers, Hornets, MLS players and soccer legends. Fans can also pre-game with face paint and body marbling in the Prep Zone on Saturday. Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St. The House of Soccer events begin at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday before to the 6 p.m. game.

It’s time to dine. Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off with special prix fixe dinner menus specially priced from $30-$35 at eateries stretching from Mooresville to Rock Hill; from Indian Trail to Denver with a bulk of participating restaurants located in South Park/Foxcroft, Ballantyne/Pineville and Uptown. Try something new or hit up an old favorite without having to splurge. Reservations are recommended. Check out participating restaurants here.

You never know exactly what you’ll hear when Dave Matthews Band returns to Charlotte. The band switches up the set list nightly. Expect upbeat, feel good hits and fan favorite tracks dating deep into the band’s history, and occasionally a surprise cover. 8 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $43.50-$213.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Star of Marlon Wayan’s “A Haunted House” film series and multi-hyphenate actor/comedian/dancer/rapper Affion Crockett begins a three-night stand at Comedy Zone. Compared to Jim Carrey early on for his spot-on impressions and hilarious physical comedy, the “Wild N’ Out” alum is a renaissance comedian ready to make you laugh. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20-$22.

Saturday

Over 60 tented vendors gather for July’s Uptown Flea, where you’ll find local, handmade and vintage goods including jewelry, pet needs, clothing, pottery, home décor, children and baby wear, candles, furniture and specialty food items. Dine at one of the food trucks or beat the heat with a beer from Resident Culture or an UpDog Kombucha. Free parking and shuttle service at 700 N. Tryon St., across from Charlotte Ballet. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 406 N. Tryon St. Free.

Sunday

Soak up South American culture and celebrate Peru’s Independence Day with Charlotte’s Second Annual Peruvian Festival. Music, dance, art, children’s activities and traditional Peruvian food are all part of the fun. Peruvian-born vocalist Dayan Aldana — now based in D.C. — headlines. Noon to 8 p.m. Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave. $5, children 10 and under free.

It doesn’t get much closer to home than I-85, and comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean bring a distinctly Southern perspective to their podcast. Join in on the fun when 85 South Show Live tapes an episode for future broadcast. Expect freestyle, improv and lots of laughs. 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Regular priced tickets are sold out, but seats are still available through Ticketmaster’s verified reseller program. $103-$175.

Wednesday

Following up their latest collaboration, “Thriving,” hip-hop monarchs Mary J. Blige and Nas team up for the Royalty Tour. It’s Blige’s first Charlotte show since teaming up with fellow R&B crooner Maxwell in 2016, but the co-headlining trek marks an even rarer Charlotte appearance for Nas. The show also gives fans a chance to witness the duo collaborate live. Blige never disappoints with her balance of female empowerment anthems, vulnerability and message of survival in the wake of heartbreak, while Nas is still riding the wave of last year’s successful “Nasir” album. 8 p.m., PNC Music Pavilion. 707 Pavilion Blvd. $39.00-$360.00.

Thursday

Charlotte Film Society’s monthly Back Alley Film Series presents the new horror film “Darlin’” — the follow-up to 2009’s “Offspring” and 2011’s “The Woman.” It’s the first feature film directed by actress Pollyanna McIntosh (“The Walking Dead”) who resumes her role as “The Woman” that haunts the animalistic Darlin’ literally and figuratively as the Catholic Church attempts to rehabilitate the feral, cannibalistic title character. 7:30 p.m. C3 Lab, 2525 Distribution St. $5 for members, $10 for non-members.

What happens to pop culture so deeply ingrained in society once the apocalypse erases our avenues of consumption? That idea is at the heart of Shakespeare Carolina’s production of Anne Washburn’s “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play.” Directed by Amanda Liles, “Mr. Burns” explores how the pop culture of one era becomes the mythology of another through a group of survivors who recount an entire “Simpsons” episode from memory around a campfire as a means to hold on to their history. It begins its two-week run at Duke Energy Theatre, 345 N. College St., with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from July 25-27 and August 1-3. $20.