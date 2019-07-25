Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | July 26-Aug. 1

The Homegrown Tomato Festival will be held Saturday afternoon at Neighborhood Theatre. Courtesy of Homegrown Tomato Festival

Friday

▪ Dancers, aerialists, sideshow acts, circus artists, burlesque performers, contortionists and fire twirlers gather for a fringe and performance art festival called Bloom VII: Return to Roots, which offers risqué adults-only performances Friday and Saturday from 6:30-11 p.m. and a family-friendly show Saturday noon-6 p.m. The Amphitheater at Station House, 4100 Raleigh St. $20-$85.

▪ Actor/comedian/TV host Bill Bellamy continues his three-night run at Comedy Zone. The one-time “Last Comic Standing” and “Who’s Got Jokes” host has appeared in film and television since the late ’80s/early ’90s when he was a fixture on MTV. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. Saturday. $25-$35.

Saturday

▪ Celebrate the food, music, art, dance and culture of Colombia during the 14th Annual Festival de Colombia. In addition to local and regional performers, headliners include international salsa sensation Grupo Niche and Embajadores del Vallenato. Colombian soap opera star Gregoria Pernia will also appear. Noon-8 p.m. Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road. $10-$20 (prices increase after 4 p.m.)

▪ The Homegrown Tomato Festival showcases the versatile veggie (which also happens to be a fruit) in all its forms. Admission includes a tomato sandwich and samples galore, which you can nosh on while perusing booths selling canned goods, art, jewelry, soil and other tomato-themed items. Noon-4 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10.

▪ Swear off the sweltering heat with a refreshing margarita at the Free Roam Margarita Crawl. Carolina Ale House, Connolly’s, Prohibition, Fitzgerald’s and Tilt will feature a number of beer and drink specials for the occasion, including a margarita bar, slushie margaritas, traditional and watermelon margs. 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning at Carolina Ale House, 201 S. College St. $35.

▪ Students from Charlotte Ballet’s summer program perform original works choreographed by the academy’s staff and guest choreographers during the Charlotte Ballet 2019 Summer Intensive Repertory Performance. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Charlotte Ballet’s Patricia McBride and Jean Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, 701 N. Tryon St. $19-$24.

▪ Rum’s the word at Rum Fest, the uptown bar crawl where participants enjoy four cocktails at four bars. Check in at Blackfinn Ameripub between 4 and 6 p.m. to pick up a wristband, good for a Bacardi specialty cocktail at each of the participating venues: Blackfinn, Whisky River, Vida Vida and Rooftop 210. Signature glass included with ticket. 210 E. Trade St. #120-B. $20.

Sunday

▪ The West Side’s legendary Milestone Club has hosted scores of remarkable acts, from Nirvana and R.E.M. shows to more-recent Cursive and Melvins’ concerts. Filmmakers working on a documentary about the venue, which turns 50 this year, will record interviews at the Milestone Confessional between 3 and 6 p.m. Stop by if you have stories to share. 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. Free.

▪ The Comedy Zone and the March Forth With Hope Foundation are teaming up for Hope, Hops and Flip Flops. The family-friendly, beach-themed, summer pig-pickin' includes BBQ, DJs, cornhole, brewery tours, a silent auction, and a visit from the Panthers’ Sir Purr. Proceeds benefit families facing life threatening illnesses. 4-10 p.m. Brewers at 4001 Yancey St. $55-$75 for adults, $30 for kids.

Tuesday

▪ Experience the Muppets’ first cinematic adventure as Kermit, Fozzy, Piggy and the gang return to mark the 40th Anniversary of “The Muppet Movie.” The film, which features classic Muppets’ songs like “Movin’ Right Along,” returns for two showings. 12:30 and 7 p.m. Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen 22, 7824 Rea Rd., and AMC Concord Mills 24, 8421 Concord Mills Blvd. $13.38.

Thursday

▪ Now in its 10th year, the Joedance Film Festival is expanding to three nights, showcasing award-winning original short films by filmmakers from North and South Carolina. Proceeds go toward pediatric cancer research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s. 7-10:30 p.m. (also Aug. 2-3). Charlotte Ballet’s Patricia McBride and Jean Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, 701 N. Tryon St. $30-$65.