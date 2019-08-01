Ric Flair mourns the death of fellow WWE wrestling legend ‘Handsome’ Harley Race

Ric Flair: There’s no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I’ve done Ric Flair on his use of alcohol over the years as a professional wrestler. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ric Flair on his use of alcohol over the years as a professional wrestler.

The wrestling world is mourning the death of legend “Handsome” Harley Race, a WWE Hall of Famer whose career spanned nearly four decades.

Race, known as one of the toughest guys in and out of the ring, died Thursday after a months-long battle with lung cancer, multiple media outlets reported.

Ric Flair was among the mourners, describing Race on Twitter as “a great personal friend.”

Flair tweeted Race as “the one and only REAL world champion.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair,” Flair tweeted. “I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring.”

Race’s Twitter account announced on Thursday, “Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence .... Harley Race, we love you.”

Today at 12:50, we lost the man that fought up until the very last of his existence. More information will be released soon, but just know that he loved pro-wrestling and the fans that loved him.



Harley Race, we love you — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 1, 2019

Race’s wrestling persona was usually as one of the bad guys. He was an eight-time National Wrestling Alliance worlds heavyweight champion.

“Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God’s green earth,” NWA officials tweeted. “The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley.”

World Wrestling Entertainment officials tweeted, “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans.”

Today We Lost Not Only A Great Personal Friend, But In My Estimation The One And Only REAL World Champion. Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair. I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring. pic.twitter.com/vUnQFuM0CT — Ric Flair (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 1, 2019

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/lO4OimLsSd — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

On Aug. 1, NWA officials tweeted what they said was one of Race’s final public interviews, on #TenPoundsOfGold with @RealNickAldis.

In the interview, Race described what it meant to be an NWA champion.

“No matter how you frame it, it comes out to where if you were lucky enough to have held it, it’s damnable good,” Race said.

In one of Harley Race's last public interviews, he appeared on #TenPoundsOfGold with @RealNickAldis about what it means to be the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. #RIPHarleyRace@8XNWAChampion pic.twitter.com/4ORacgNuHo — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019

Race, Flair, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky Steamboat were among the Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling stars of the 1950s through 1980s who appeared on TV and in high school gyms across the Carolinas and Virginia, and in matches at the old Charlotte Coliseum, former Observer columnist Tom Sorensen wrote in 2004.

At a Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Legends Fanfest in Charlotte in 2004, Race thanked the crowd for paying his bills by coming out to watch him and buying his book, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

“You supported me,” Race told the crowd, before quipping: “Well, not in the ring,” the Observer reported.

“This is just a chance to say, thank you,” he told the fans.