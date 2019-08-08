Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 9-15

Sounds of Summer returns to First Ward Park on Friday.

Friday

▪ Plenty of pooches get in on the fashion fun as Pride Week kicks off with Charlotte Pride Dog Day: A Paws-Itively Fierce Doggie Fashion Show. First and second prizes will be given for Best in Pride (best rainbow or pride wear) and Natural Beauty. Pups can enjoy treats and water, while light refreshments will be available for their human companions. 5-8 p.m. Freedom Park, 1908 East Blvd. Free.

▪ It’s hard to find a better pop-up outdoor music venue than First Ward Park, which continues its Sounds of Summer monthly live music series (formerly Live on the Green) in the shadow of the city’s skyscrapers with California-based folk-pop singer-songwriter Brett Dennen and Charlotte-based opener Emily Sage. 7 p.m. Eighth and Brevard streets. Free.

▪ Just over a month after playing PNC Music Pavilion with Dead and Company — his project with former members of the Grateful Dead — bluesy pop singer/guitarist John Mayer returns to headline his own show. While it may not clock in at the four-hour mark like that recent concert, fans still get two ample sets of Mayer’s originals. 7:30 p.m., Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $59.50-$129.50.

▪ Goodyear Arts’ June/July Artists-in-Residence Showcase features new mixed media, sculpture, installations and compositions by recent residents Kat Sanchez Standfield, David Sackett, Lenny Muckle and Milik Kashad. Kashad will host an interactive film screening at 7:15 p.m., followed by an aural performance and audio presentation from Muckle. 6-9 p.m. 301 Camp Road. Free.

Saturday

▪ Author, historian and Wyatt Earp researcher Mark Warren will present a slide show about the life of Earp and discuss his trilogy, “Wyatt Earp: An American Odyssey,” prior to the October publication of the final book in the trilogy “Promised Land.” The second book in the series, “Born to the Badge,” was a 2019 Spur Award Finalist. 4 p.m. Main Street Books 126 Main St., Davidson. Free.

▪ The beauties and boas of Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque return to Visulite Theatre for Rainbow-Lesque, a new show celebrating diversity and variety just in time for Charlotte Pride Week. Big Mamma (aka Deana Pendragon) routinely showcases performers of various color, size and gender, and this one should be a special treat for the LGBTQ community. 8 p.m. 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25.

▪ Drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova presents her new stand-up show Katya: Help Me I’m Dying. More than typical stand-up, expect song, dance, costumes, video, characters and stories in this multi-media event about what it’s like to be a woman (and what you learn dressing like one). 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25-$65, or spring for meet-and-greet VIP tickets for $110-$150.

Monday

▪ One of the first comedians to blow up on Twitter, Rob Delaney has gone on to star in and co-write Amazon’s series “Catastrophe,” and can currently be seen in the big-budget film “Hobbs & Shaw.” He takes a break from his busy summer — filming next year’s “Tom and Jerry” movie —for an intimate return to the stand-up stage. 7 p.m. Comedy Zone, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35.

▪ Charlotte’s Self Aware and Lunchbox Records team up to screen director Matt Riggle’s “Filmage: The Story of the Descendents/All,” a documentary on the influential punk vets and its brother band All. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Riggle and performances by his band This Kills Me and Charlotte’s Late Bloomer. 8 p.m. Tommy’s Pub, 3124 Eastway Drive. Free.

Tuesday

▪ Before Taylor Swift alters our memory (pun intended) of “Cats” with the theatrical version in December, revisit Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking Broadway juggernaut during its five-day run. With new lighting and sound design, it’s being billed as “Cats” for a new generation. 7:30 p.m. and various performances through Aug 18. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $25-$99.50.

▪ At just 21, Khalid is one of modern R&B’s biggest stars with a 59-week streak of Billboard hits, a multi-platinum worldwide smash debut and this year’s No. 1 follow-up. Following the recent mass shooting in his native El Paso, you can bet his hometown-referencing lyrics take on deeper meaning when the Free Spirit World Tour hits Spectrum Center. 7:30 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. $49.95-$99.

▪ Dine with the bard under the stars as Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte launches its own version of Shakespeare in the Park with Midsummer Nights @ Queens. The inaugural family-friendly series features evening performances of the beloved comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 8:15 p.m. (and various shows through Aug. 24). Queens University, 1900 Selwyn Ave. Free.