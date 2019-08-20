With Raleigh acts in the mix, it’s time to learn how to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A golden performance by 11-year-old violinist from Raleigh on ‘AGT’ Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa auditions on the June 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” earning judge Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pass to Live Shows. See his full performance at https://bit.ly/2ZmAVCi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh’s 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa auditions on the June 11 episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” earning judge Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pass to Live Shows. See his full performance at https://bit.ly/2ZmAVCi.

WIth two Raleigh natives competing on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” it’s time to learn all we can about voting on the show.

We’re now in the live performance part of the show, which means the acts must rely on votes from viewers to advance.

The military singing group Voices of Service, featuring Raleigh’s Sgt. Major Christal Sanders Rheams, performed on last week’s first live show and got enough votes to advance to the semifinals. Tyler Butler-Figueroa, an 11-year-old violinist who is also from Raleigh, is set to perform on a live show soon.

“America’s Got Talent” performance shows air at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays on NBC and the results shows are at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’

There are two different voting periods — voting for live performance shows and real-time voting for the Dunkin’ Save — and two main ways to vote — online at the NBC website and through the AGT mobile app.

Vote by the AGT mobile app

NBC says the best way to vote is with the app. It not only lets you vote for your favorites during live performance episodes and vote to “Dunkin’ Save” acts on results night, but you can also watch videos, share content directly to Facebook or Twitter and operate your own buzzers.

The free app works on Apple iOS and Android devices, but you’ll need to create an NBCUniversal profile (if you don’t already have one) using your Facebook or Google credentials, or with an email address.

Vote at the NBC website

You can also vote directly from the “America’s Got Talent” page on the NBC website.

As with the app, you’ll need to register with NBCUniversal (but you only need to register once — your credentials should work for both platforms). You can also sign in using Facebook or Google credentials.

The direct link is: nbc.com/AGTVote

X-finity X1

OK, there’s a third way to vote, but I have never known anyone who votes this way.

If you have an X-Finity X1 set-top box, X-Finity remote and an active X-Finity subscription that includes NBC, you can also vote this way.

As with other platforms, you’ll have to register.

11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa of Raleigh gets the "Golden Buzzer" from judge Simon Cowell during his audition for NBC's "America's Got Talent," which aired June 11, 2019.

When to vote for ‘AGT’ performers

On performance night

For live performance shows, the overnight voting window is from 8 p.m. ET (when the show starts) until 7 the next morning. (Other time zones: 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. Central, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mountain, 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Pacific, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Alaska and 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Hawaii)

The times are different for X-Finity voting because that voting is not overnight. For Eastern Time, vote between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On results night

On results night, some acts will be in danger of going home but one can be saved by viewers through real time voting.

This is called the Dunkin’ Save.

The Dunkin’ Save is a real time save, not the same as overnight voting. You must do this during the time announced during the show.

For even more rules about voting for “America’s Got Talent,” visit NBC.com.