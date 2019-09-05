Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 6-12

Photo by Charlotte Image Photography, courtesy of South End Shuffle
Friday
- Can’t make it to Munich? Celebrate at NoDa Brewing’s Oktoberfest release. Enjoy commemorative steins of German Maerzen beer for $10, and music from Madeleine. 3-10 p.m. 2921 N. Tryon St. Free.
- Take a Twilight Wildlife Hike at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. A guide will lead the group on a two-mile hike suitable for all ages and look for wildlife and signs of wildlife on along the trail. 7:30 p.m. 2573 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill. $5
Saturday
- Explore the diversity of cultures of the earlier residents of North Carolina at the Backcountry Days Festival at the Charlotte Museum of History. Learn about the cultures of the Catawba Indian nation, enslaved people and European colonists through concerts, demonstrations, lectures and a historic house tour. Noon-5 p.m. 3500 Shamrock Drive. Free.
- Eat your veggies at Charlotte VegFest. Explore plant-based cuisines from 16 local restaurants and watch cooking demos while kids can enjoy face painting, a bounce house and other child-friendly activities. 800 Briar Creek Road. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
- Still hungry? Sample dishes from around the world at the World L!t Street Food Festival. This festival features street-food-style cuisine from Brazil, Vietnam, India and Mexico and music from international bands. 4-10 p.m. 1824 Statesville Ave. Free.
- Explore the South End at the 6th annual South End Shuffle. Run either a 5k or a 1-mile fun run through South End and along the Rail Trail, then celebrate at the end of the race with food, free beer and live music at the post-race party. 9:30 a.m. 1440 S. Tryon St. $20 for the 1-mile fun run and $40 for the 5k.
- See comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt live as he films his next comedy special. These performances will be live tapings, so make sure to arrive on time. 7 and 9:30 p.m. 430 S. Tryon. Tickets start at $37.
Sunday
- See Argentine Lifetime Grammy award winner Leo Dan perform live at Leo Dan en Concierto. Known for his romantic Spanish-language music, Dan is one of the most well known singer-songwriters in Latin America, with more than 55 million album copies sold worldwide. 7 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. Tickets start at $59.
Monday
- Treat yourself to a Bourbon tasting and chocolate pairing. Sample six different Jefferson bourbons, each followed with a curated taste of chocolate. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bin 110, 19712 One Norman Drive #110, Cornelius. $30.
Tuesday
- Sample wines and support a great cause at the Wine Not? Wine Tasting at Local Loaf. The entry fee gets you 16 wine samples and a $10 credit toward the purchase of a bottle of your choice. For every ticket purchased, Local Loaf will donate $5 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 6 p.m. 800 E. 35th St. $15.
- Go to opening night of “Disney’s Aladdin” at Belk Theater. The classic comedy musical will delight attendants of all ages and will run through Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m. 130 N. Tryon St. Tickets start at $30.
Wednesday
- Enjoy a satire of cult classic film “Silence of the Lambs” with “SILENCE! The Musical” at Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte. This campy and fun musical is appropriate for ages 16 and up, and not recommended for those who are easily offended. 7:30 p.m. $30.
Thursday
- Enjoy a night of country music under the stars at Jason Aldean’s “Ride All Night Tour” at PNC Music Pavilion. Carly Pierce and Kane Brown will open. 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $43.75.
