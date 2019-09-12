Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 13-19

Read Next

Banks

8:30 p.m. Friday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30 and up.

The alternative R&B singer-songwriter creates experimental, moody alt-pop that has offered her opportunities like opening up for The Weeknd during his 2013 North American tour. In July, Banks released her third studio album, “III,” which was produced by Paul Epworth (Adele, Rihanna) and includes the contemporary goth-pop, synth-laden track “Gimme” and collaborative song “Look What You’re Doing to Me” (featuring a contribution from electronic pop act Francis & the Lights).