Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 13-19

Friday
- Join Improv Charlotte for a night of laughs to benefit Camp Blue Skies, a foundation that offers camps to adults with developmental disabilities. The comedy show is family-friendly. 8 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. $10.
- Party in the park one more time in 2019 at the last Sounds of Summer at First Ward Park event of the year. The free concert features Americana band Keller & the Keels, and there’ll be a selection of food trucks, craft beer and wine. 7-10 pm. 301 E. 7th St.
- Have a scary Friday the 13th at SCarowinds opening night at Carowinds theme park. This year’s festivities will feature six new scare zones and shows, haunted houses and more than 500 monsters wandering through the park to create an immersive spooky experience. 7 p.m. 14523 Carowinds Blvd. Tickets start at $35.
Saturday
- Start your day with some exercise at the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk. City Councilman Braxton Winston will kick off the event with a presentation, then guests can choose from a 5k fun run/walk or a 1-mile walk. After the race, the party will continue at Hickory Tavern. 12630 N. Community House Road. 7 a.m. $35.
- The Septemberfest Pigs and Zin BBQ and Wine Tasting at Foxcroft Wine Co. offers a unique culinary experience featuring pork BBQ, fixings and tastings of 25 different zinfandels. 1-4 p.m. 1235 East Blvd. $40 in advance, $45 day of event.
- Experience North Carolina’s State Fruit at Muscadine Day at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market via free samples of muscadine grape juice and wine. Fresh muscadine grapes, jams, jellies and preserves will also be available for purchase. 8 a.m.-2 pm. 1801 Yorkmont Road.
- Celebrate the upcoming change in seasons at the Sycamore Brewing Pumpkinfest with live music on two stages, outdoor pouring stations, local vendors and a food truck rodeo and, of course, pumpkin beer. Noon-11 p.m. 2161 Hawkins St. Free.
Sunday
- Join Bardo executive chef Mike Noll at the “Order/Fire” Season 5 Premiere. There’ll be a meet-and-greet with the chef, and have a taste of his food. Noon-3 p.m. 2320 N. Davidson St. Free.
- Join Opera Carolina for Opera and Disney pop-up vocal performances at Sunday on the Lawn at the Mint Randolph. The event features an outdoor concert, bar and activities for children with snacks from food trucks for sale. 1-4 p.m. 1600 Elizabeth Ave. $50.
- Play outside at Open Streets 704. Roads will be closed to create a route between the Dilworth, South End, Wilmore, uptown, Wesley Heights and Seversville neighborhoods so Charlotteans can explore on foot or bike.
Monday
- Learn to Curl with the Charlotte Curling Association. Start your night with a brief overview of the sport, then spend the rest of the evening on the ice learning to sweep, slide and score. 7-9 p.m. 6525 Old Statesville Road. $25.
Tuesday
- Live out your rock star fantasy at the Arts + Adult Beginning Guitar Workshop. This group lesson is a relaxing way to be introduced to the guitar and build basic skills. Arts + can provide guitars to those who don’t have them, and guests can B.Y.O.B during the lesson. 7-8:30 p.m. 4100 Raleigh St. $10.
Wednesday
- Keb Mo is playing an intimate solo acoustic set at McGlohon theatre. Mo is known for his genre-defying blend of jazz, blues and American roots music that has earned him four Grammy awards over the course of his career. 7:30 pm. 345 N. College St. Tickets start at $29.50.
- Break out your favorite board game at the Potions & Pixels Board Game Night while picking up dinner from one of the vendors at 7th Street Market. Board games will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. This event is appropriate for all ages. 6-9 p.m. 224 E. 7th St. Free.
Thursday
- Indulge your senses at Dulce and Amargo: A Tequila Dinner by Paco’s Tacos. The meal includes an appetizer, three courses, a flourless Mexican chocolate cake dessert and tequila tastings to accompany each section of the menu. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 6401 Morrison Blvd. $50.
