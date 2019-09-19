Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 20-26

Both beginners and experienced yogis can stretch and relax at the Whitewater Center Flow Fest, which will see yoga take over the U.S. National Whitewater Center.
Friday
- Stop by the opening of “Immersed in Light,” internationally renowned Dutch artist collective Studio Drift’s first solo exhibition in the United States at the Mint Museum Uptown. Studio Drift uses technology to create large scale sculptures that reflect the beauty of nature. The event starts at 6 p.m. with an artist talk with Lonneke Gordijn, co-founder of the collective. 6-9 p.m. 550 S. Tryon St. $15.
- Experience some of your favorite ’90s hits in a whole new way at “90’s Vibe: Best of Hip Hop and RnB” featuring Orchestra Noir. Hear ’90’s classics reimagined by Orchestra Noir, a renowned all-African-American orchestra, after you walk a red carpet and enjoy a pre-concert soiree at this black-tie-preferred event. 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $47.75.
Saturday
- Don’t miss the 29th annual Latin American Festival. This year’s event will feature lots of local music, food from across Latin America, cultural performances, games and more. Arrive earlier in the day for a free or reduced admission fee, but make sure to stick around for Venezuelan musician, political activist and Latin Grammy award winner NACHO. Noon-8 p.m. 3800 Aldersgate Drive. Free admission before 2 p.m.; $10 from 2-6 p.m.; $20 after 6.
- Both beginners and experienced yogis can stretch and relax at the Whitewater Center Flow Fest, which will see yoga take over the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Wind down with a Gentle Flow class, get pumped up at a Hip Hop Yoga Sculpt class, or explore some of the other many diverse yoga offerings. Vendors will also be offering healthy living and fitness based workshops, clothing and accessories. 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free admission (pre-registration required for classes).
Sunday
- Discover art from over 150 local artisans at Festival in the Park. This outdoor event takes place in Freedom Park and features an artist walk set in Freedom Park, a family fun zone, food vendors, live music and performing arts stages, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1908 East Blvd. Free.
- Sample dishes from local food trucks and restaurants at the Taste of Birkdale food festival. Also enjoy live music, bounce houses for kids and beer tents featuring craft beer and wine from local venues. 3-7 p.m. 8712 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville. Free.
Monday
- Start the work week with a free jazz concert at Crown Station’s Jazz Mondays. Enjoy music from DC Suo Ocie Davis & Troy Conn and Rob & Eric’s UNCC Jazz Jam. Crown Station offers coffee, tea and a full bar. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. 3629 N. Davidson St. Free.
Tuesday
- Make history at the Queen City world record attempt for the most jokes told in an hour as part of this Queen City Comedy Experience. Listen to jokes from special guests and Charlotteans alike, and sign up to tell your own to help break the world record. 7 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. Free.
