Entertainment
Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Friday
- If a trip to Havana isn’t in your budget, you can experience a Taste of Cuba at Discovery Place. Start the evening with Cuban food and cocktails, followed by a film screening of “CUBA” in IMAX with a discussion led by director Fernando Bretos. 6:15-9:30 p.m. 301 N. Tryon St. $45.
- Explore your creative side at Family Night at the Museum at the Mint Museum Randolph with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi. Enjoy special tours of the exhibit “Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi,” listen as DiTerlizzi reads from his books, make your own art to take home, and enjoy a screening of “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” 5-9:45 p.m. Free, but registration is required.
- Enjoy an evening at the theater at the opening night of “Shakespeare in Love” at Central Piedmont Community College. Fans of ’90s films will love this play, adapted from the 1998 Academy Award-winning film. 7:30 pm. 1206 Elizabeth Ave. Tickets start at $10.
- Get outside at the Carolina Jubilee festival. This two-day festival takes place at Van Hoy Farms in Harmony, N.C. (just north of Statesville), with plenty of Americana, folk, blues and funk music. There’s also a bike race and a 5k, food and drinks from local breweries, vendors and a kids’ zone. 742 Jericho Road, Harmony. Kids under 10 are free; older kids are $5 per day. Adults are $35 for Friday; $55 for Friday and Saturday.
Saturday
- North Carolina native comedian and actress Fortune Feimster (of “The Mindy Project” and “Chelsey Lately” fame) is performing her standup routine at a special live taping performance at McGlohon Theater. 7 and 9:30 p.m. 345 N. College St.
- The 2nd Annual Stonewall Sports Rainbow Walk, Run, and Afterglow Party will benefit the Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund, RAIN and the Charlotte Art League. The Afterglow Party will feature spinning by DJ Lady Bear. 5-11 p.m. 4100 Raleigh St. $40.
- Take a group tour of the “K(NO)W JUSTICE K(NO)W PEACE” photography exhibit before it closes this Sunday at the Levine Museum of the New South. This exhibit was one of the first in the country to examine police shootings and their impact on communities. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr., who captured many of the images in the exhibition, will lead tours. Sign up in advance for a group tour or just stop by to experience the exhibit. Noon-5 p.m. 200 E. 7th St. $10.
In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, two charitable organizations — the Cool Kids Campaign and the Dan Jansen Foundation — will host a fundraising concert featuring Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus. Proceeds will benefit the Dan Jansen Cool Kids Clubhouse (to be located off I-77 at exit 25), a facility aimed at helping children coping with terminal illnesses. The concert will be held at Queens Landing in Mooresville, at 1459 River Highway. Tickets are $75. Go to www.bandofgolfers to get them in advance; they’ll also be sold at the door.
Monday
- Have an after-work brew for a great cause at NoDa Brewing’s Y“You Drink, We Donate” event. From 4-9 p.m., $1 of every pint purchased will be donated to Pierce’s Project, an organization that supports families with premature infants during their NICU stay. 2921 N. Tryon St. Free admission.
Tuesday
- Get in the Halloween spirit at the Ayrsley Retro Horror Movie Nights. Each week, Ayrsley Grand Cinemas 14 will show different classic horror films for just $5. This week, you can catch “Candyman.” 9 p.m. 9110 Kings Parade Blvd. $5.
Wednesday
- Explore the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture free of charge at “Walk up Wednesdays.” Join as teaching artist Bryan Wilson leads an interactive painting workshop based on Charles Alston’s painting “Woman Washing Clothes,” or take one of the free guided tours of the museum offered each half hour. 5-9 p.m. 551 N. Tryon St. Free.
Thursday
- Hear spoken-word storyteller Hannah Hasan perform powerful poems and stories centered on themes of social justice and the experiences of women at SouthEnd Arts’ “Speak Justice.” 5:30-8:30 p.m. 1507 Camden Road. Free.
- Taste a fusion of two popular South End destinations at the Olde Mecklenburg Beer Dinner with Tupelo Honey. Enjoy four courses — including Southern comfort food like Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites and Boneless Beer-Brined Fried Chicken with Gravy — expertly paired with German-style beers. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 1820 South Blvd. $45.
Comments