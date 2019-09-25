Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Sept. 27-Oct. 3

In honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, two charitable organizations — the Cool Kids Campaign and the Dan Jansen Foundation — will host a fundraising concert featuring Rascal Flatts members Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus. Proceeds will benefit the Dan Jansen Cool Kids Clubhouse (to be located off I-77 at exit 25), a facility aimed at helping children coping with terminal illnesses. The concert will be held at Queens Landing in Mooresville, at 1459 River Highway. Tickets are $75. Go to www.bandofgolfers to get them in advance; they’ll also be sold at the door.