Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Oct. 4-10

Erykah Badu

8 p.m. Friday. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $61 and up.

The artistic force and preeminent neo-soul diva — who released her debut album, “Baduizm,” in 1997 and has been compared to Billie Holiday on multiple occasions — continues to have a lasting impact on contemporary R&B singers and artists. Her talent and esteemed style is highlighted in her freestyled performance of “Tyrone,” a soulful anthem of women’s independence that was recorded live during a concert. Fun fact: Among Badu’s closest friends is chef Velvet Jacobs, owner of Charlotte vegan soul-food restaurant Veltree. With Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob (which includes Cee-Lo Green).