Want to visit NC home where ‘Carrie’ sequel was filmed? You can see it screened there

“The Rage: Carrie 2” will screen at the infamous “party mansion” in Charlotte where an ill-fated party took place in the film.

“The Rage: Carrie 2” may not be remembered as fondly, as well, or as often as Brian DePalma’s original 1976 adaptation of the Stephen King book — that film garnered Oscar nominations for stars Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie.

But if you lived in the Charlotte area when the sequel was shot at North Gaston High in Dallas, NC (among other spots) 23 years ago, you’ll likely recall the buzz it created a few years before “Shallow Hal,” “The Patriot” and tax incentives stoked a short-lived film production boom around Charlotte.

“The Rage: Carrie 2” centered on the long-lost sister of the original’s Carrie White, who develops the same telekinetic powers that allowed big sis to burn down the school gym on prom night. The sequel wasn’t a box office hit, but it’s gained a cult following since it’s 1999 release.

Kenny Caperton, who’s On Set Cinema hosts movie screenings at actual filming locations from the film, has long wanted to screen the film here.

“I was in high school and it was a very big deal when it was here. It seemed like someone knew someone who knew someone who was working on it or someone. I dated this girl who was an extra in it briefly,” recalls Caperton, who grew up in Kannapolis.

“The original is one of my favorite movies of all time. There’s a sweet spot with ‘The Rage.’ It’s an underrated sequel. A fun sequel. Very ‘90s. I’m a child of the ‘90s. My friends and I went to see it on opening night,” he said.

On Saturday, Caperton and his partner Lauren Shampine welcome fans to the site of the movie’s ill-fated party – a secluded West Charlotte mansion near the bank of the Catawba River.

The exterior of the home, which is currently being renovated, can be seen during the film’s fiery climax. Fans can gather on the lawn for the outdoor screening and even camp in the property’s courtyard. A food truck will be on site prior to the screening.

“All the interiors were shot on a soundstage and then the exterior when the partygoers are fleeing – all that was filmed right there,” adds Caperton. “They had a ton of pyro. The roof is still a little charred.”

It’s On Set Cinema’s second event of the year, having hosted an “Empire Records” screening in Wilmington in April after Covid-19 canceled much of his 2020 calendar.

“Luckily the events I do are pretty small and intimate. I’ve been able to do some events during COVID because of capacity,” he says.

Plans for other shows

With COVID-19 restrictions relaxing, On Set Cinema’s calendar is already booked through the end of the year with sold-out events in Iowa (“Children of the Corn”,) Chicago (“The Dark Knight”) and Oregon (“Twilight”) as well as at home in North Carolina - Stephen King’s “Maximum Overdrive” and 1990’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in Leland and Currie, respectively.

For Caperton, a horror buff who lives in Hillsborough in a replica of Michael Myers’ house from John Carpenter’s original “Halloween,” On Set Cinema isn’t just about the screenings.

It’s about creating unique experiences for fans like himself – from sleepovers in the house from “Texas Chainsaw” to a screening of “Hannibal” on the grounds of President James Madison’s Montpelier Estate in Virginia.

“The majority of the events we put together have never been done before. I try to do stuff that I personally love or that I know has a passionate fan base. Sometimes I like to do iconic, classic horror films, but I also like to do movies that don’t get as much attention,” he says. “Living in N.C., I like to highlight a lot of North Carolina films and we’re trying to travel as much as possible. Being able to see the country – it’s a win/win.”

‘The Rage: Carrie 2’ screening

WHEN: Saturday. Campers 7 p.m., general ticket holders 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $25 general admission, $50 with camping (Location will be emailed to ticket holders).

DETAILS: https://www.myershousenc.com/onsetcinema