Michael Bublé postpones NC, SC concerts over COVID concerns. Here’s what we know.

Michael Bublé on Friday cited the nation’s rising coronavirus infections for postponing 10 U.S. tour dates this month, including his Aug. 17 Spectrum Center concert in Charlotte and others in Raleigh and Greenville, S.C.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” Bublé said in a statement. “It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”

The 10 concerts were scheduled for between Aug. 13 and Aug. 28.

Bublé will now perform in Charlotte on Oct. 24, Raleigh on Oct. 26 and Greenville, S.C., on Oct. 27, according to a Spectrum Center announcement.

Tickets for his previously scheduled dates will be honored, according to the announcement.

Additional tickets are on sale at Spectrum Center Charlotte.com; PNC Arena.com for the Raleigh concert; Bon Secours Wellness Arena.com for the Greenville appearance; and Ticketmaster.com.