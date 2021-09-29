North Carolina singer wows John Legend, Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” with R&B hit song

THE VOICE -- “Blind Auditions” -- Pictured: Janora Brown -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) Tyler Golden

Janora Brown, a 22-year-old, previously unknown singing sensation from Wingate in Union County, advanced on NBC’s “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Brown wowed the audience and judges with her rendition of R&B-soul singer Monica’s “Angel of Mine.”

She picked John Legend from the panel of judges to be on her team as she advances on the 21st season of the show.

Brown also revealed a bit about herself to the show’s viewers: How she sings at home and church with her mother, and how the family helps her older sister, who has lupus.

“I love that song,” Legend told Brown, referring to “Angel of Mine,” as her performance drew sustained cheering and applause from the audience.

“Oh my goodness, you did such a really cool version of it,” Legend said, according to a YouTube video posted by the show.

“Both Kelly (Clarkson) and I turned around at the same right when you hit that really tight run, I was like, OK,” Legend continued. “And then you started hitting those high notes. It was really so cool, because your voice cuts through so nicely. It sounded so confident.”

“Oh thank you,” a smiling Brown replied.

“And I would love for Janora to be on Team Legend,” Legend said.

Clarkson also told Brown that she wanted her on her team.

Meanwhile, yet another fixture on “The Voice” chimed in about Brown’s standout performance: “If your voice came on the radio, it would instantly stand out,” Blake Shelton said.