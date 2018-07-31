What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Where to go
On Aug. 11, ClearWater Artist Studios hosts the third and final event related to its current project, “Visual Strategies: A Collaborative Project.” During the Family Collaboration Painting Day, the community is invited to work together to create two large collage and painted works, under the guidance of exhibition co-curator Mikel Frankel. Make your mark by joining in the fun; then come back to see the work on display in the main gallery through Aug. 28. The first session begins at 11 a.m., and the last session will take place 2-4 p.m. After contributing to the artwork, you can visit the artist studios during the Saturday Open Studios event.
What to do
Head to the Mint Museum Randolph location during its free Wednesday evening event 5-9 p.m. Aug. 8. While the Mint Uptown is closed through early September (to redo floors), this is your opportunity to spend more time at the Randolph location, digging into ceramics, the African art collection, and enjoying the last month of “The Transformed Self: Performance Masks of Mexico.” Be sure to check out the two “Mint on the Dot” 10-minute art chats at 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Who to meet
“Delusions of Grandeur: Big Works from Below the 39th Parallel,” an exhibition curated by artist and UNC Charlotte professor Erik Waterkotte and on view Aug. 10-31 at Goodyear Arts, provides a great opportunity to see a lot of different works and meet several artists living/working in the southeastern United States. The curatorial concept is based more around scale and dimensions than anything else, so expect a variety of subject matter and styles. Artists include Arron Foster, Maja Godlewska, Melissa Harshman, Travis Janssen, Althea Murphy-Price, Marek Ranis, Marilee Salvator, Nick Satinover, Chadwick Tolley, Koichi Yamamoto and Nature’s Intent (Jessica Gatlin and Abigail Lucien).
Lauren Harkey will moderate a gallery talk with artists Aug. 10 at 5 p.m., right before an opening reception, 6-9 p.m.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
Comments