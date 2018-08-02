Cirque du Soliel gymnast performs through sadness, fear after death of a fellow acrobat

Cirque du Soliel can elicit a range of emotions from its audience. A show can also do the same to those performing in it.
For competitive gymnast-turned-Cirque performer David Resnick, returning to “Corteo” following the death of friend and fellow Cirque acrobat Yann Arnaud — who died following a fall during a March performance of “Volta” in Tampa — was particularly emotional.
“I lost one of my best friends, and when I came back to the show, it was a process of building back physically and mentally,” he says.
“Corteo,” which begins a five-day run at Spectrum Center Wednesday, is the story of Mauro, a clown at the end of his life imagining his celebratory circus funeral.
“It’s a procession of his life in the old-school, gypsy circus, with his brothers and lovers and the different people he’d been out (on the road) with. It’s very relatable to our life,” says Resnick, whose first performance back was a difficult but cathartic experience. “When Mauro rides away at the end of the show, he’s riding off into heaven. I’d never cried on stage before, but in that moment, I was crying in front of the crowd trying not to let the mascara run down my face.”
“Corteo’s” human quality sets it apart from other shows.
“It touches your heart. It’s the only show where we get to be ourselves on stage,” Resnick says. “We have guidelines — I’m a young boy and a gentleman — but you’re allowed to express how you’re feeling on stage.”
“Corteo” premiered in Montreal in 2005 as a big-top show, but was altered to fit arenas for its new incarnation, adding a suspended pole and hula hoop to its baroque bouncing beds, teeter boards, floating chandeliers and tournik (the latter being one of Resnick’s routines; it marries horizontal bars and circus arts).
Cirque is known for near-perfect performances, which Resnick credits to the company hiring experienced professional athletes and the day-to-day routine and training they’re put through. But obviously, accidents can happen, and he admits there’s still fear involved.
“In some shows where you do the same act and it becomes very routine, you can get complacent. I like to feel a little fear before I go out because it keeps you focused,” he says. “I haven’t had a show in ‘Corteo’ where I haven’t had a fear before I go out. We all know to trust our gut and if we need more training, but there’s something about doing it live. It’s the fear I’ve had my whole life as a gymnast.”
Resnick says the only time he got complacent was while performing in Cirque’s “Totem,” which he joined in 2012.
“When I did get that way, I decided to make a change,” he says. “You need to keep progressing and pushing.”
After years of performing wearing ornate costume and makeup, Resnick was ready to shed the layers and play someone closer to himself on stage.
“I was shy. When I was a monkey, frog or crystal man, it was a character to play. When it’s just you and your self-confidence, I felt like I was weak. The opportunity to do something new and progress is why I made the change.”
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St.
Tickets: $55.50-$143.50.
Details: 800-745-3000; www.ticketmaster.com.
Comments