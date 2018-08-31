Charlotte Arts ’18-19: Visual arts

INSTITUTIONS
Bechtler Museum Of Modern Art
420 S. Tryon St.; bechtler.org.
Through Sept. 9: “Alfred Manessier.” This retrospective of paintings and prints by the French non-figurative artist focuses on contemplative images that unite the natural and spiritual realms, including illustrations for “St. John of the Cross’ Spiritual Canticles” and the huge portfolio “Presentation of the Beauce at Notre-Dame of Chartres.”
Through Oct. 28: “Wrestling the Angel.” This exhibition examines how religion and sacred art appear in work made by seemingly secular, avant-garde artists, even if the image doesn’t explicitly refer to the original religious source; artists range from Chagall and Rouault to Warhol and Saint-Phalle to Charlotte-area artists such as Julio Gonzalez, Linda Foard Roberts, Maja Godlewska, Herb Jackson and Tom Thoune.
Sept. 21-Feb. 17: “Framing It!” Matte or float? Color or neutral? Period frame or aesthetically compatible one? Buyers, curators or conservators have to ask these questions in determining how to best present a work of art without overwhelming the piece.
Nov. 17-March 17: “Latin Americans in Paris.” Latin American artists inspired by European teachings moved to Paris in the mid-20th century; their presence led to a cultural exchange that provoked innovation in their work and that of people around them. Art includes that of Martha Boto and Carlos Cruz-Diez to Jean Tinguely and Victor Vasarely.
March 1-Sept. 8: “Erker Presse: The Swiss Art of the Print Portfolio.” From 1962 to 1990, the Erker Presse printed posters, graphic editions and artists’ books for dozens of modern artists. All lithographs were drawn directly on the stones by the artists themselves; neither zinc plates nor transfer papers were used, nor did professional lithographers provide “artistic support.”
April 9-Dec. 1: “Tapestries.” This exhibition focuses on the Bechtler’s collection of modern tapestries and related textiles, showing how leading artists of the mid-20thcentury – and the skilled craftspeople who sometimes carried out their visions – handled these media.
Cabarrus Arts Council
65 Union Street South, Concord; cabarrusartscouncil.org
Through Oct. 19: “In the Open Air,” varied artists. Plein air paintings.
Nov. 8-Jan. 26, 2019: “Clay,” North Carolina artists. Art walk, reception and tree lighting Nov. 16.
Feb. 14-April 18: “Selections,” group show in variety of mediums. Art walk and artist’s reception Feb. 22.
May 16-July 26: “On Paper,” group show featuring artists specializing in paper - drawing, paint, prints, art journaling, paper sculpture. Art walk and reception in downtown Concord May 31.
Gantt Center
551 S. Tryon St.; ganttcenter.org.
Through March 2, 2019: “Hank Willis Thomas: What We Ask Is Simple,” organized in conjunction with Jack Shainman Gallery, New York. The work investigates 20th-century protests, and how societal tumult is part of a hard-fought battle for equality.
Through Aug. 11, 2019: “Question Bridge: Black Males,” in the Gantt’s permanent collection. A series of thought-provoking questions guide a trans-media discussion of the obstacles that black males in the United States encounter.
Through March 2, 2019: “For Freedoms.” Part of a 50-state initiative by the organization For Freedoms – founded by Hank Willis Thomas and Eric Gottesman to create a platform for civic engagement, discourse, and direct action for artists – this will feature a series of community programs and digital dialogues.
The Light Factory
1817 Central Ave.; www.lightfactory.org
Through Oct. 12: “Ponytails and Souvenirs,” Rebecca Drolen. Two bodies of work by Drolen.
Oct. 22-Nov. 3: 2018 Auction Preview Show. Advance look at work aimed for the 36th annual auction. Reception Oct. 25.
Nov. 5-Nov. 16: “Beyond the Frame.” Group show with 10 women photographers selected by outside jurors. Reception Nov. 8.
Nov. 29-Jan. 4, 2019: Members’ Show. Showcase of Light Factory member artwork. Cash prizes. Reception Nov. 29.
Jan. 17-March 15: “Voices from the Photo League,” social documentary work from the 1940s. Reception Jan. 17.
March 28-May 24: Annuale XI (Juried Show). Reception March 28.
June 6-Aug. 2: “The Magic of Carol Golemboski.” Reception June 6.
Aug. 8-Aug. 16: Summer Camp Show.
Aug. 29-Oct. 11: “New Flesh,” show curated by Efrem Zelony-Mindell. Reception Aug. 29.
McColl Center
721 N. Tryon St.; mccollcenter.org.
Sept. 20: Open House for new artists-in-residence and opening reception for “New Works / Alumni One.” Juan Dolhare, Alice Gosti, Liz Miller, Tom Stanley and Antoine Williams begin residencies, and Stanley has curated “Alumni One,” the first in a series of exhibitions helping to celebrate the McColl Center’s 20th anniversary. This one will feature Michaela Pilar Brown, Erika Diamond and Jonathan Prichard, and will explore the secular, sacred and symbolic grounds these Carolina-based artists know personally, and collectively. It will be on view through Jan. 5, 2019.
Winter-spring residency reception. Artists and date TBA.
Mint Museum
Mint Museum Randolph: 2730 Randolph Road; www.mintmuseum.org/. Mint Museum Uptown: 500 S. Tryon St.; www.mintmuseum.org/
Oct. 7-April 28, 2019: “African-Print Fashion Now!” The exhibition introduces visitors to a diverse dress tradition and the increasingly interconnected fashion worlds that it inhabits.
Oct. 27-April 7: “Michael Sherrill Retrospective” highlights the more-than-40-year career of the sculptor, ceramicist and potter who grew up in Charlotte and lives in the N.C. mountains.
Dec. 1-Aug. 18: “Under Construction: Postwar Collage from the Mint Museum.” The museum’s first large-scale exhibition to explore the medium of collage, featuring more than 50 international artists and more than 100 works of art.
CPCC
Ross and Pease galleries at central campus, Elizabeth Avenue and Kings Drive; blogs.cpcc.edu/cpccartgalleries.
Through Oct. 3: “Past and Present: CPCC Alumni Students & Visual Arts Studio Faculty Exhibition.” Multimedia group exhibition featuring 12 CPCC faculty members and 14 studio art alumni. Reception Sept. 6. Artist lectures Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.
Through Oct. 10: “Fruiting Bodies,” Katie St. Clair. Conceptual exhibition featuring melting ice sculptures, to show an experimental part of St. Clair’s painting process. Ice spheres are suspended above canvases, then melt slowly over 24- to 48-hour periods, in Ross Gallery. Reception and artist lecture Sept. 12.
Oct. 22-Dec. 4: 2018 Airy Knoll Farm Show. Student artists. This is the show finale, exhibiting in Pease before demolition of the gallery begins in January 2019. Students are immersed in intensive study in a barn-turned-art studio in Virginia, and produce these works. Reception Nov. 14.
Nov. 5-Dec. 4: Holiday Art Market. Local artists. Reception Nov. 8 at Ross Gallery.
Davidson College
Van Every/Smith Galleries. 315 N. Main St., Davidson; www.davidsoncollegeartgalleries.org.
Through Oct. 5: “Revisit: Artwork from Former Visiting Faculty.” Multimedia show with former faculty.
Oct. 25-Dec. 14: “The American Library,” Yinka Shonibare. A collection of several thousand books, stacked back to back, are all stamped with the names of first- or second-generation immigrants who have influenced the country’s culture. Lecture and reception Nov. 15.
Nov. 14: “Wind Sculpture I Sculpture Dedication,” Yinka Shonibare. 4:30 p.m. at entrance of the E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center.
Nov. 15: Shonibare: In Conversation with Davidson College’s President.
Jan. 14-March 1, 2019: Title TBD, Hiwa K. Videos, performances and installations done over the last decade which explore body, identity, music and play. Reception TBD. The artist is slated to continue his “Cooking with Mama” series, a communal cooking event.
March 14-April 14: Alumni Exhibition (title TBD). Curated group show featuring alumni exploring the body in a variety of media. Reception March 14.
March 14-April 19: Senior Art Major Exhibitions.
April 23-May 9: Annual Student Art Exhibition. Outside juror will choose student works to be displayed. Annual party and awards April 24.
UNCC
Rowe and Storrs galleries at main campus, 9201 University City Blvd.; Projective Eye Gallery at 320 E. 9th St.; arts.uncc.edu.
Through Oct. 14: Faculty Biennial. Rowe Galleries.
Through Oct. 21: “Talking Walls,” OBSOE, Dammit Wesley. Work related to the Talking Walls mural festival, scheduled for Oct. 10-13. Artists will also create a mural each on the walls of the Projective Eye Gallery, where exhibition will be held.
Oct. 27-Nov. 10: McColl Artist in Residence Liz Miller. Exhibition of chain patterns created from felt, vinyl, leather, etc. Rowe.
Nov. 19-28: BFA 2D/3D and Graphic Design Exhibition. Capstone work of graduating BFA students. Rowe.
Nov. 3-March 3, 2019: “Double Vision,” Richard Heipp. Photocentric paintings by this Florida artist – manually produced imitations of photographs or digital scans – explore the role of photography in contemporary culture. Projective Eye.
Winthrop
126 McLaurin Hall, Rock Hill; www.winthrop.edu/galleries.
Through Sept. 17: “Putting a Face on Syria, Hope Through Education,” Tina Manley. Photographs depicting Syrian refugee children and schools; proceeds go toward scholarships for the children.
Sept. 17-Nov. 16: “Seeds to Sow, Remembering Paul Martyka,” Paul Martyka. A collection of printmaking, paintings and mixed media works by the late artist and former Winthrop professor. Reception Sept. 21.
Sept. 21-Oct. 8: “Painting and Creative Process,” undergraduate painting students.
Oct. 16: Panel discussion of “The Artist, the Educator, and the Collaborator.” Panelists, including Chris Clamp, Reed Elliot, Mike Gentry and Janice Mueller, will explore the legacy of Paul Martyka, and will be moderated by Tom Stanley.
Oct. 16-29: “Printmaking,” student artists.
Nov. 6-19: “Foundations 2018,” student artists.
Nov. 27-Dec. 3: Art Education Senior Exhibition, student artists.
Dec. 11-Jan. 21, 2019: VCOM Exhibition, student artists.
Dec. 10-March 8: Kirsten Stolle. Drawing, mixed media and collage work. Reception Jan. 25. Coincides with Winthrop’s interdisciplinary conference Feb. 21-23 “The World of Food: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on What We Eat and Grow.” Stolle’s research/art investigates corporate propaganda, food politics and biotechnology.
Dec. 10-March 8: Frankie Flood. Metalsmithing, jewelry design and digital fabrication. Reception Jan. 25.
Jan. 29-Feb. 18: Jewelry/Metals Exhibition, student artists.
Feb. 26-March 25: Sculpture Exhibition, student artists.
April 2-15: Illustration Exhibition, student artists.
April 8-June 28: 31st Annual Juried Exhibition of student work.
April 8-May 3: MFA Thesis Exhibition, graduate student artists. Reception April 12.
April 23-May 6: Interior Design Exhibition, student artists.
GALLERIES
Anne Neilson Fine Art
532 Gov. Morrison St., Suite C-110; anneneilsonfineart.com
Sept. 21-Oct. 19: “In Tandem,” Ellen Levine Dodd and Joyce Howell. Abstract paintings by both, who explore the subtleties of color relationships through impressionist brushstrokes. Reception Sept. 21.
Oct. 21-Nov. 15: John Beerman Solo Show. Reception Oct. 21.
Nov. 29: Annual Small Works Show, various artists. Anne Neilson, Jeff Erickson, Deb Kaylor, Carolina Boykin, Paige Follmann, Millie Gosch, Adele Yonchak, Jim Keffer, Marcy Gregg, Stuart Coleman Budd, Adam Vettraino, Murphy Ayala, Daphne Chapin, McKenzie Dove, Kerry Hays and Tony Griffin. Reception Nov. 29.
Jan. 10, 2019: “Through the Lens.” Josef Hoflehner, Dean West, Laurie Tennent, Ben Winkler, Pam Moxley, Edwina Willis Fleming. Reception Jan. 10.
BLKMRKT CLT
1824 Statesville Ave., Suite 106; www.blkmrktclt.com.
Calendar not yet set.
C3 Lab
2525 Distribution Street; c3-lab.com
Sept. 29: Queen City Zine Fest: Festival celebrating zines, comics, illustrations, chapbooks, small press publishes and other print matter.
Oct. 22-Nov. 9: Solo exhibition for Micah Sherrill. Reception Nov. 2.
Dec. 2: “Intersection.” Annual group exhibition of work by artists of C3 Lab.
Clearwater Artist Studios
223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord; clearwaterartists.com
Sept. 7-Oct. 28: “By the Ticket,” Katlyn Wyllie, resident artist. Audio-guided visual exhibit of self portraits. Artist discussion TBD.
November-December: Joint show with Andell McCoy and Erin Allen. Regional artists reflect colors and shapes in both abstract and representational styles. Artist talk/reception TBD.
February-March 2019: Portraiture. Dates and artists TBA.
April 5-May 3: “Impulse,” RCCC Annual Spring Student Art Show. Reception April 5.
Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art
1520 S. Tryon St.; eldergalleryclt.com
Through Oct. 27: “Evolution,” Chase Langford and Susan Brenner. Paintings. .
Nov. 1-Jan. 5, 2019: “Vicarious, a Multidisciplinary Exploration of the Veteran Experience,” Dan Bayless, Wil Bosbyshell, Paula Broadwell and CreatiVets. Paintings/drawings by Bayless and Bosbyshell, a documentary produced by Susie Films, a VR project produced by Broadwell and artworks from graduates of the CreatiVets program in North Carolina. Reception with artists Nov. 1 (documentary will be shown at 7 p.m.). VR project premieres Nov. 2.
Jan. 11 or 12, 2019-March 9: “Transparency,” David Patchen and Toland Sand. Collaborative glasswork by both artists; details TBA.
March 14-April 27: “Paper Mountain” (tentative title), Jessica Singerman and Martha Armstrong. Painting exhibition, and installation by Singerman, celebrating the outdoors and the effect of humans on landscape.
May 3-June 15: “We See Heaven Upside Down,” group exhibition. Two-stage exhibition exploring migration, displacement, identity and home, with artists responding in second to the works in the first.
June 20-Aug. 31: New works from gallery artists; details TBA.
Goodyear Arts
1720 Statesville Ave.; goodyeararts.com
Through Sept. 30: Residency Showcase, HNin Nie, Stacey Utley, Liliya Zalevskaya. Mixed media, sculpture and fiber art, created by July/August artists in residency.
Oct. 6-7: “Timecamp Workshops and Exhibition,” curated by Janelle Dunlap. Two-day program and interactive installation exploring time, alternative temporalities, time travel, cultural traditions, etc. Workshops, presentations, film screenings and performances from poets, scientists, social activists, writers and more.
Nov. 2 opening: Title TBD, Ryan Miller and Eric Deines. Miller’s photography and Deines’ drawings/paintings.
Nov. 30 opening: Residency Showcase, Justin Evans, Barbara Schreiber, Jason Watson. Paintings, mixed media, sculpture and poetry created by artists in residency in October/November.
Hart Witzen Gallery
136 E. 36th St.; hartwitzengallery.com
No set schedule.
Hidell Brooks Gallery
1910 South Blvd., Suite 130; hidellbrooks.com
Through Sept. 28: David Kroll and Ron Porter. Paintings.
Oct. 5-27: Todd Murphy and Daniel Anselmi.
Nov. 2-Dec. 20: “Now and Then,” Herb Jackson.
Jan. 4, 2019-Feb. 20: Phil Geiger, Brigid Watson and Francis Livingston.
March 1-30: Mary Rountree Moore, Virginia Scotchie. Show will have new ceramic work by Scotchie.
April 5-27: John Folsom, Ruth Ava Lyons and Scott Upton. A new Atlantic series by Folsom and new paintings and drawings by Lyons and Upton.
May 3-June 23: Sarah Helser, Jacob Cooley and Kiki Slaughter. New paintings by Slaughter and Helser and Cooley’s work with marshes and pools.
Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy
118 E. Kingston Ave.; www.hodgestaylor.com
Through Sept. 14: “Aerial View,” Katie Walker. Paintings and works on paper, focusing on Walker’s coined “expressionistic map-making” work, in which she uses points plotted in her memories.
Sept. 21-Nov. 30: “MAKE/SHIFT,” Rachel Meginnes and Thomas Schmidt. Meginnes uses revived textiles like vintage quilts, through reductive and additive processes, in mixed media paintings. Schmidt’s sculptures toe the line between 2D and 3D space, marrying cast porcelain with new media technology. Reception Sept. 21.
Dec. 7-March 1, 2019: “En Route to Here,” Tom Stanley. Covering 30 years of work from the local artist. Reception Dec. 7.
Apeil 12-June: Cristina Cordova. Title not yet confirmed. Cordova will be making a new body of figural sculptural work for the show.
Jerald Melberg Gallery
625 S. Sharon Amity Road; jeraldmelberg.com
Through Sept. 28: “SMOKE,” Dennis Lee Mitchell and Steven Spazuk.
Sept. 15-Nov. 3: “Deckle Edge,” Roland Poska. Cotton fiber and pure pigment painting and sculptures.
Nov. 10-Dec. 29: “Ends of the Day,” Charles Basham. New paintings of sunrise and sunset. Artist talk Nov. 10.
Jan. 18, 2019-March 2: “Two from Argentina,” Manuel Reyna and Ernesto Berra.
March 16-April 27: “Monotypes,” Robert Motherwell.
LaCa Projects
1429 Bryant St., www.lacaprojects.com
Sept. 13-Nov. 3: “SPECULATIV,” Juan Dolhare. Reception Sept. 13.
October (dates TBD): Franco Fasoli.
November (dates TBD): Santiago Quesnel.
Nov. 28: Discussion with Cristina Toro, details TBA.
Jan. 10, 2019-March 2: Eduardo Cardozo.
Tentative: March 7-April 27: Collective xxhibition with Atocha Galeria Artists; May 2-June 13: Luciana Rondolini.
Lark & Key
128 E. Park Ave., Suite B; larkandkey.com
Through Sept. 29: “Collected and Gathered,” Janet Eskridge, Bridgette Guerzon Mills and Deborah G. Rogers. Mixed media group exhibition in which each artist gathers materials to capture moments, memories and physical attributes of the world around them.
Oct. 5-Nov. 30: “Into the Woods,” Judy Klich, Vicky Sawyer and Paula Smith. Woodland-inspired paintings from Klich and Sawyer, woodland-inspired ceramics by Smith. Reception Oct. 5.
Feb. 1-March 30: “Rabbit Rabbit.” Mixed media group exhibition.
New Gallery of Modern Art
435 S. Tryon St., newgalleryofmodernart.com
Sept. 12 opening: Celebrating 7 Years. Slated to be on view through October. Reception Sept. 12.
November: New Work & Book Launch, Stephanie Hirsch. Artist’s talk TBA.
Nov. 15: “Souvenirs from the Floating World,” Christian Ruiz Berman. Paintings.
Shain Gallery
2823 Selwyn Avenue; shaingallery.com. Shows typically on view for about two months.
Opened Aug. 24: Curt Butler. Butler is a Gastonia artist.
Opened Sept. 7: Group show; Gary Bodner, Casey Matthews, Craig Mooney.
Opening Sept. 21: Catherine Erb. Photography. Reception with artist Sept. 21.
Opening Oct. 5: Group show; Gina Brown, Sally Tharp, Amy Sullivan. Reception with artists Oct. 5.
Opening Oct. 19: Karen Hollingworth. Opening reception with artist Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Opening Nov. 2: Group show; Eileen Power, Deborah Hill, Allison Chambers. Chambers is from Charlotte, Hill from Charleston. Reception with artists Nov. 2.
Opening Nov. 16: William Jameson. Reception Nov. 16.
Dec. 1-31: 7th Annual Small Works Show. Reception Dec. 7.
2019 artists to include Eric Olsen, Arless Day, Andy Braitman, Lynn Sanders, Kristin Blakeney; all dates TBA.
SOCO Gallery
421 Providence Road; www.soco-gallery.com
Through Sept. 14: “Long Silence,” Juan Logan. Layered mixed media paintings and works created by Belmont’s Juan Logan.
Sept. 19-Nov. 9: “Interiors,” Damian Stamer. A more narrow, ongoing visual investigation, through landscape paintings, of rural North Carolina, based on Durham-based Stamer’s childhood memories. Reception Sept. 19.
Nov. 14-Jan. 4: Title TBD, Robert Lazzarini. New paintings and sculpture. Reception Nov. 14.
Jan. 9-March 1: Title TBD, Austin Eddy and Jen Ray. Details TBA; reception Jan. 9.
Sozo Gallery
214 N. Tryon St.; www.sozogallery.net
Through Sept. 21: Sozo Collection. Group show by gallery’s artists.
Sept. 27-Oct. 22: “Mise-en-Scene,” Andrew Leventis. Oil paintings created from photographed moments.
Oct. 23-Nov. 30: “Shifting Focus,” Robert Langford. Painting exhibition on ways we curate sensory experiences. Reception Nov. 2.
Dec. 3-Jan. 4, 2019: Sozo Team Curated Collection, title TBA: Honoring the gallery’s five-year anniversary.
Rotating venues: Sphere Series’ Art History Lectures
Held at different venues around town, these monthly casual lectures/mini-courses – a collaboration of Hilary Burt, Liz Faison and Jessica Moss – each focus on a specific art movement and explore its cultural, political and historical context. Attendees sign up for the entire series, not individual events. (Once a year, larger panels open to the public are organized by Jen Edwards and Neely Verano.) 2019 specifics were TBA at press time. www.sphereseries.com.
OCTOBER, at The Light Factory: Artist Zun Lee, photographer-in-residence at The Roll Up. Memory and archive: What found family photographs say about black visual representation.
NOVEMBER, at Mint Museum Uptown: Canadian authors Julian Porter and Stephen Grant. Book signing (and lecture) based on 2017’s “149 Paintings You Really Need to See in North America (So You Can Ignore The Others).”
DECEMBER, at Mint Museum Randolph: Lia Newman of Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College and Dr. Alice Burmeister of Winthrop University. West African factory printed textiles and the way women use these textiles to communicate.
Comments