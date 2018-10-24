What’s up the week of Oct. 28 in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Best bet
Support local non-profit focused on photography and new media, The Light Factory. Their annual fundraiser takes place on Nov. 3 With 82 works available between the live and silent auctions, you are sure to find something to help grow your art collection. We have already picked out our faves but we’re keeping it quiet so we have a shot at winning. Find your favorite works on the online bidding site, and then buy your ticket for the event. And remember, bid high and bid often if you want to help sustain this valuable local non-profit.
What to do
The Refik Anadol lecture has been rescheduled for Monday (after being canceled due to Hurricane Florence). Anadol has quickly gained some serious fans around Charlotte for his new work, Interconnected, recently installed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Three massive LED screens display Anadol’s digital work that sources real-time data from the airport including flight times and shuttle bus circulation information. The Arts & Science Council will host the lecture at UNC Charlotte Center City, 320 E. Ninth Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Where to go
If you have been enjoying seeing Liz Miller’s artwork for the past few months at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, then head to UNC Charlotte’s Rowe Gallery to see her new exhibition, Obsolescence, in which students helped Miller (who has been teaching at UNCC through her McColl Center residency), research and execute original installations around ideas of past, present, and future.
Miller’s own drawings will be exhibited upstairs. The reception is Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m., and the exhibition remains open through Nov. 10.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/ curator of the Van Every/ Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/article172583126.html
