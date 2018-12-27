Seen those new brilliant-colored tubes along Charlotte’s light rail? Here’s what they are

Three years ago, JaiMaria Howard received a Canon t5i for Christmas. She wanted to make videos, but her friends had other ideas – they wanted her to take photos of them. This led her to taking Intro to Digital Photo and Intermediate Digital Photography classes at The Light Factory. She recently received second place in this year’s annual members’ show, for a photograph of her sister. JaiMaria, 15, answered a few questions for the Observer’s KNOW series; responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.