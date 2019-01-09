What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts? | Week of Jan. 13

Where to go
New year, new hobby? There are a ton of interesting classes to sign up for around town, including a monthly offering in different media at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation. These classes are low-commitment opportunities for teens or adults: Spend just two hours getting a taste of a new medium or technique – just enough time to get the creative juices flowing – for $35 ($30 if you’re a member). Classes take place on different days of the week and at different times of day, including weekends. To see the variety offered, check out the January-February schedule: It includes a Thursday evening (Jan. 31) mixed media portrait class with Caroline Rust; a Saturday morning (Feb. 16) monotype class with Erik Waterkotte; and a Thursday evening (Feb. 28) glass jewelry class with Natalie Bork.
Who to meet
Drop into Hodges Taylor for a conversation with Tom Stanley in conjunction with his current exhibition, “en route to here.” The exhibition presents 11 different series of works created over two decades. Stanley is incredibly prolific; he could have easily filled the gallery just with works made in the last few months while he’s been both curator-in-residence and artist-in-residence at the McColl Center. In addition to being an outstanding curator and artist, he’s been a generous mentor to many artists and curators in the area. (And don’t tell him we told you, but the talk takes place on his birthday, so come celebrate with him!)
What to do
Approaching 98 years old, Sonia Handelman Meyer is still one of the most respected photographers in our community. In the 1940s, she was an active member of the Photo League, along with George Gilbert. Together, their work will be featured in an exhibition entitled “Voices from the Photo League” on view at The Light Factory. The Photo League was a co-op in NYC run by amateur and professional photographers, operating between 1936 and 1951. Many notable American photographers were members of the Photo League. Although there isn’t a specific visual aesthetic associated with the group, many members were engaged in social documentary. On Jan. 17, there will be a reception with the artists, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College, Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery, and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
