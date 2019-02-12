Can you ‘choreograph’ care? This artist says yes, and Charlotte is trying it

“It had been a wonderful evening. And what I needed now, to give it the perfect ending, was a little of the Ludwig Van.”





Every serious classical music lover will soon echo Alex from “A Clockwork Orange”: Orchestras all over will celebrate the 250th birthday of Beethoven in 2020 (he was born in Bonn in December 1770). The Charlotte Symphony pays him homage in 2019-20, playing six of his masterworks and packing the upcoming season with composers believed to have influenced him or been influenced by him.