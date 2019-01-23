What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts? | Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Where to go
There is an art to being a teaching artist; it’s not just about knowing the techniques and materials. Sharpen your skills as an arts educator and connect with other teaching artists at the Teaching Artist Meet Up + Boot Camp at the Gantt Center on Feb. 1. With a keynote from Christopher Massenburg (better known as Dasan Ahanu), and additional material taught by artists Bree Stallings, Jason Watson and Andrea “Angie C” Chandler (education and programs manager at the Gantt), this program is sure to add some new tricks to your repertoire. The program is $10 for a half-day session (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). RSVP at www.ganttcenter.org/calendar/teaching-artist-meetup-boot-camp-020119.
Who to meet
Meet artists Nancy O. Albert, Meg Greene Malvasi and Leigh B. Williams during their art talk at Tate Hall at CPCC Main campus on Jan. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. After the talk, check out their exhibition, “When Worlds Collide: The Interaction of Art & Chemistry,” in the nearby Ross Gallery, 6-8 p.m. Each is a photographer, but they take different approaches in their exploration of art and chemistry. Albert has a more traditional approach, creating digital works that explore the relationship between the natural environment and urban or industrial surroundings. Both Malvasi and Williams are more focused on the chemistry inherent in their media. Malvasi submerges her Polaroids in water and other chemicals to create works more about color and and shapes, while Williams utilizes an experimental process involving alcohol inks and acrylics on different surfaces.
What to do
Expect both food and thought from internationally noted artist Hiwa K this week, in preparation for the opening of “Eyes See Far, Hands Too Short to Reach” at Davidson College: The Iraqi-Kurdish artist will continue his “Cooking with Mama” performance series on Jan. 29 by preparing a meal with a student (and, via Skype, the student’s mother and sister in Turkey). (Tickets are $10.15.) Then he’ll speak at 6 p.m. Jan. 31; the opening reception begins at 7 at the Van Every/Smith Gallery. Hiwa K, who’s been part of Documenta and the Venice Bienniale. currently has a show at the National Art Museum in Poland.
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.
