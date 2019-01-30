What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Who to meet
Visit the Mint Museum Uptown for its Gallery Walk & Talk on Feb. 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Your special discounted admission cost includes a chat about two exhibitions: the work of Charlotte’s Nellie Ashford in “constellationCLT” and “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum.” The work of Ashford, a local favorite based on both her work and her captivating stories, is displayed as the second installation in this new Mint initiative, which aims to connect the museum more with talented artists based locally. Ashford is a native Charlottean and self-taught artist who uses vintage fabrics, paint and sometimes other materials to create works that often communicate her experiences as an African American woman growing up in the South during Jim Crow.
Where to go
Hodges Taylor Art Consultancy is offering a much-needed tax workshop again this year with artist and accountant Hannah Cole of Sunlight Tax. In this two-hour workshop Feb. 9, geared specifically for creatives/freelancers/artists, Cole will discuss the basic tax equation, tax issues pertinent to artists, and will answer all of those tax questions you have been dying to ask, like “Is my art a business or a hobby?” or “What’s a Schedule C?” For $10, you will receive a ton of information, presented in a digestable format. Register here.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.
For a seasonlong visual arts calendar, go to: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.
