Local Arts

Who’s at the Oscars on Sunday? These young, Charlotte-connected folks, for three...

By Lawrence Toppman Correspondent

February 20, 2019 12:23 PM

The 91st Academy Awards will air Feb. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Charlotte’s got several connections ...
The 91st Academy Awards will air Feb. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Charlotte’s got several connections ... Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The 91st Academy Awards will air Feb. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Charlotte’s got several connections ... Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Three former Charlotteans — all in their mid-30s, all graduates of Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools between 2001 and 2003 — will cross paths at the Academy Awards this Sunday. One helped produce an Oscar-nominated short narrative; another helped produce an Oscar-nominated short documentary; a third has built buzz around an actress who’s the odds-on favorite to take home a statue at the 91st annual ceremony. These are their stories.

Read Next

arts-culture

Charlotte-Oscars connection #1: This documentary producer also held a camera

Read Next

arts-culture

Charlotte-Oscar connection #2: This on-the-rise producer aided ‘Skin’

Read Next

arts-culture

Charlotte-Oscar connection #3: He helps keep Regina King in the spotlight



  Comments  

things to do