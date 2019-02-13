Ground-breaking ballet star Mel Tomlinson, who returned home to N.C., dies at 65

Mel Tomlinson rehearses “The Afternoon of a Faun,” choreographed by Vaslav Nijinsky, at the Joyce Theater in New York, Oct. 11, 1988. Tomlinson, a ballet dancer of powerful, regal demeanor and one of the few performers to star with three major companies — Dance Theater of Harlem, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet — died Feb. 5 at the age of 65. VIC DELUCIA NYT