What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Professors of urban planning aren’t always as in demand as Dr. Ming-Chun Lee. He’s become sort of a rock star of academia.

And his augmented-reality maps play a big role in “#HomeCLT,” which opens Feb. 27 at the Levine Museum of the New South. They help viewers see how neighborhoods in Charlotte have changed over time — in a three-dimensional and, organizers hope, intriguing and memorable way.