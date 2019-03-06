What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Best Bet
Support local non-profit Clayworks during a new fundraising event, Celebrate Clayworks, on Saturday, March 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at its Monroe Road studio. The event, which includes a silent auction of work by instructors, studio artists and well-known ceramic artists from across the state, marks the launch of Clayworks’ new multi-year fundraising campaign called Double the Impact.
It is focused on expanding enrichment experiences for both students as well as the wider community. That includes Clayworks’ programming throughout Mecklenburg County with diverse audiences such as the LGBTQ community, the elderly and developmentally disabled adults.
Tickets are $50 and available here, along with a preview of the auction items.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Who to Meet & Where to Go:
Hop from LaCa Projects to Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art on Friday, March 15 from 6-8 p.m. to see two exhibitions, both considering the landscape. At LaCa, you will find a solo exhibition by internationally-acclaimed Argentinian artist Jose Luis Landet, The Manifested Landscape | A Message of Uncertainty. Landet mines archival materials including photographs, slides, drawings, letters and landscape oil paintings by amateur artists between 1940-1970, to reconstruct new landscapes.
At Elder Gallery for Contemporary Art, you will find a two-person, multi-media exhibition, Beyond the Mountain, featuring works by Martha Armstrong and Jessica Singerman. Both artists present paintings exploring the power of nature. However, Singerman has experimented with video projections to create The Sky Project an immersive installations for her Paper Mountain piece. That’s an installation of over 1,000 hand-folded paper cranes suspended from the ceiling forming a 30-foot-long by 10- foot-wide mountain with a 13-foot-high peak.
Both installations are an attempt to inspire wonder within the gallery walls akin to what one might experience in nature.
Beyond the exhibition openings, meet Singerman and Armstrong at an artist talk with coffee and paper-folding on Saturday, March 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.
For a season-long visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.
Comments