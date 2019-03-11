What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

Best Bet
Barbara Schreiber’s exhibition Domestic Disturbances opens at Storrs Gallery at UNC Charlotte with a reception at 12:30 p.m. on March 22. Sure, it’s an odd time for a reception, but we promise it will be worth seeing. There is a lecture at 5 p.m. March 28 and the exhibition remains on view through April 18, providing plenty of opportunity to experience Schreiber’s beautiful, meticulously executed works that are often about dark, ugly subjects. Storrs Gallery is in the School of Architecture and exhibitions are typically tied to the curriculum. Schreiber’s work visualizes the built environment, but she focuses on the mundane structures in subdivisions and gated communities across the U.S. to highlight the threat of development on natural habitats.
Who to Meet
Meet the students of the late Joan Tweedy in an exhibition titled Forming a Legacy. The exhibition is already on view at UNCC’s Rowe Gallery and features the artwork of alumni who worked with Tweedy, a ceramics professor, as a way to honor her influence as an educator and artist. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. March 21 at Rowe Gallery. The exhibition remains on view through March 27. You’ll also want to catch Vessels Aplenty, a memorial exhibition featuring works by Tweedy in the Projective Eye Gallery at UNCC’s Center City (on view March 18-April 16; reception at 6 p.m. April 12).
What to do
Conservators are critical to the work of our museums in preserving, restoring and evaluating works of art and artifacts. Want to learn more about this fascinating work? Join the Friends of the Mint for a lecture with Scott Nolley, Conservator of Exhibitions and Loans at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History in Washington, DC. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. March 20 at the Mint Museum on Randolph Road.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery.
For a season-long visual arts calendar, go to: www.charlotteobserver.com/entertainment/arts-culture/article217677675.html.
